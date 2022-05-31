Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio – La Fleur Du Mal (EP – Out Of Line)

Genre/Influences: Neo-Folk, Chanson, Dark-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: About three years after their last full length masterpiece “Let’s Play (Two Girls & A Goat)” Swedish formation Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio are back on track. The title “La Fleur Du Mal” clearly is a wink to the famous poems of Charles Baudelaire.

Content: Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio moves on from where the previous works stopped. They moved on, creating a perfect twist between their Neo-Folk & Dark-Pop sound on one side and their dark, provocative & sensual poetry on the other side. The sphere is sometimes a bit hostile but always holding on to a kind of evasive feeling. Bombastic- and refined arrangements are in perfect harmony with Tomas Pettersson’s deep timbre of voice.

+ + + : The opening song “In The Name Of The Sun, My Father And The Spirit” is a new masterpiece. Dark sensuality emerging from the composition creates a true symbiosis with the poetry of the lyrics. The next cut “No Time Like The Present – La Fleur Du Mal” sounds darker and even more intimidating but also uplifting. Different feelings are emerging when listening to this music but fascination always remains. These 4 cuts are a perfect teaser to the new album.

– – – : It’s all about personal taste but to me the best cuts are right in the beginning so after having heard the outstanding opener there’s no similar climax coming up.

Conclusion: Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio is a true artistic creation in the purest sense of the word and this EP is much more than simply an appetizer for the next work.

Best songs: “In The Name Of The Sun, My Father And The Spirit”, “No Time Like The Present – La Fleur Du Mal”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: https://ordo-rosarius-equilibrio.net / www.facebook.com/ordorosariusequilibrio

Label: www.outofline.de / www.facebook.com/outoflinelabel