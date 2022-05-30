Autoclav1.1 – Gone Long Before The Death Of The Sun (Album – Audiophob)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, IDM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Tony Young strikes back with a new work of his sonic brainchild Autoclav1.1. He released an impressive discography in less than twenty years. This is his second work released by the German label Audiophob. The album deals with human apathy towards climate change.

Content: The work of Autoclav1.1 remains characterized by sophisticated sound arrangements mixing bombast rhythms and downtempo cadence. I also notice groovier rhythms. The songs have been accomplished with subtle sound treatments and piano play. Notice by the way 2 songs featuring collaborations; the first one with Sven Phalanx (Schattenspiel, Schwarzwald) and the second one with Andreas DAvids (his mate from Natura Est and still involved with Xotox. Now relaxing and then overwhelming, this album is a true sonic journey.

+ + + : I’ve always liked the work of this artist who’s maybe not dealing with the most accessible sound format although composing his work with intelligence. It’s the result of a creative process wherein the new work he perfectly assimilates Cinematic impressions and IDM. The songs have been recovered with beautiful strings. “Landfill” is a beautiful track driven by a downtempo and accentuated by a low, vibrating, bass line while you’ll also notice a great, explicit, sequence. Autoclav1.1 first of all remains a project with a very own and recognizable style.

– – – : The sound isn’t probably the most accessible one for a wider audience but I guess that’s not exactly the main purpose of this artist. I however would like to hear a few tracks with styled vocals.

Conclusion: This album is just the umpteenth confirmation of this artist’s genius who throughout the years has created a very sound DNA.

Best songs: “Landfill”, “Fauna Collapse”, “Dead Air feat. Sven Phalanx”, “Tsunami”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: https://autoclav.wixsite.com / www.facebook.com/Autoclav11-41967751781

Label: www.audiophob.de / www.facebook.com/audiophob