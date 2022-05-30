Autoclav1.1 – Gone Long Before The Death Of The Sun (Album – Audiophob)

May 30, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, IDM. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Tony Young strikes back with a new work…

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, IDM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Tony Young strikes back with a new work of his sonic brainchild Autoclav1.1. He released an impressive discography in less than twenty years. This is his second work released by the German label Audiophob. The album deals with human apathy towards climate change.

Content: The work of Autoclav1.1 remains characterized by sophisticated sound arrangements mixing bombast rhythms and downtempo cadence. I also notice groovier rhythms. The songs have been accomplished with subtle sound treatments and piano play. Notice by the way 2 songs featuring collaborations; the first one with Sven Phalanx (Schattenspiel, Schwarzwald) and the second one with Andreas DAvids (his mate from Natura Est and still involved with Xotox. Now relaxing and then overwhelming, this album is a true sonic journey.

+ + + : I’ve always liked the work of this artist who’s maybe not dealing with the most accessible sound format although composing his work with intelligence. It’s the result of a creative process wherein the new work he perfectly assimilates Cinematic impressions and IDM. The songs have been recovered with beautiful strings. “Landfill” is a beautiful track driven by a downtempo and accentuated by a low, vibrating, bass line while you’ll also notice a great, explicit, sequence. Autoclav1.1 first of all remains a project with a very own and recognizable style.

– – – : The sound isn’t probably the most accessible one for a wider audience but I guess that’s not exactly the main purpose of this artist. I however would like to hear a few tracks with styled vocals.

Conclusion: This album is just the umpteenth confirmation of this artist’s genius who throughout the years has created a very sound DNA.

Best songs: “Landfill”, “Fauna Collapse”, “Dead Air feat. Sven Phalanx”, “Tsunami”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: https://autoclav.wixsite.comwww.facebook.com/Autoclav11-41967751781

Label: www.audiophob.de / www.facebook.com/audiophob


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

‘Click Interview’ with Merciful Nuns: ‘Going Back To The Origin’

May 29, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
The Murder Mystery - A Girl Named Red

The Murder Mystery releases first of two new singles

May 27, 2022 jrstange
Electro pop act Reichsfeind to release 'Darken' album in May - it promises to be a smasher !

Electro pop act Reichsfeind releases ‘Darken’ album today and it’s a smasher !

May 27, 2022 Eldrina Mich
Martin Gore reveals that work on a new Depeche Mode album starts in April

First reactions on death Andy Fletcher (Depeche Mode) from former colleagues and friends

May 27, 2022 bernard
Industrial band Panic Lift launches 'Stitched' 4-track single and 'Every Broken Piece' video

Industrial band Panic Lift launches ‘Stitched’ 4-track single and ‘Every Broken Piece’ video

May 27, 2022 bernard