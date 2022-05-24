Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio reveal new single on release date new album ‘Nihilist Notes’

May 24, 2022 bernard

Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio release their new album “Nihilist Notes” today and now also share the…
Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio reveal new single on release date new album'Nihilist Notes'

Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio release their new album “Nihilist Notes” today and now also share the new single “I remember, the perpetual Search for the Meaning in Nothing”, which follows the 4-track mini-album “La Fleur du Mal” released in March.

“Nihilist Notes (And the Perpetual Quest 4 Meaning in Nothing)” is the fourth full-length album by Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio on the German label Out Of Line to which they signed in 2010 following the demise of Swedish cult label Cold Meat Industry.

“Nihilist Notes” is released today as CD Digipak and on cassette (in red incl. a pencil), and as a deluxe wooden box set, strictly limited to 444 pieces, which, in addition to the CD, also exclusively includes the album on 10″ vinyl and 5 collector’s coins with a noble case.

Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio explains the album’s concept: “In a world where the idea of hero and tyrant never has been more urgent. In a world where disinformation has become the new gospel. In times where the concept of good and evil is colored by crayons in various shades of grey. Nihilist Notes kindles the last fires of hope and takes us on a perpetual quest 4 meaning in nothing.”

Here’s the new single.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: ,

You may have missed

Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio reveal new single on release date new album 'Nihilist Notes'

Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio reveal new single on release date new album ‘Nihilist Notes’

May 24, 2022 bernard
Google wants 10% of your Bandcamp earnings

Google wants 10% of your Bandcamp earnings

May 24, 2022 bernard

‘Click Interview’ with Pascal Hetzel: ‘I Think There Will Always Be A Market For Full Length Albums’

May 21, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Belgium's techno pop act Metroland returns with all new single in two 12 inch vinyl formats + a special Bandcamp download

Belgium’s techno pop act Metroland returns with all new single in two 12 inch vinyl formats + a special Bandcamp download

May 20, 2022 bernard
Jarboe's 1995 album 'Sacrificial Cake' to be re-issued on double vinyl via Greek label, The Circle Music

Jarboe’s 1995 album ‘Sacrificial Cake’ to be re-issued on double vinyl via Greek label, The Circle Music

May 20, 2022 bernard