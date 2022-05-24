Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio reveal new single on release date new album ‘Nihilist Notes’

Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio release their new album “Nihilist Notes” today and now also share the new single “I remember, the perpetual Search for the Meaning in Nothing”, which follows the 4-track mini-album “La Fleur du Mal” released in March.

“Nihilist Notes (And the Perpetual Quest 4 Meaning in Nothing)” is the fourth full-length album by Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio on the German label Out Of Line to which they signed in 2010 following the demise of Swedish cult label Cold Meat Industry.

“Nihilist Notes” is released today as CD Digipak and on cassette (in red incl. a pencil), and as a deluxe wooden box set, strictly limited to 444 pieces, which, in addition to the CD, also exclusively includes the album on 10″ vinyl and 5 collector’s coins with a noble case.

Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio explains the album’s concept: “In a world where the idea of hero and tyrant never has been more urgent. In a world where disinformation has become the new gospel. In times where the concept of good and evil is colored by crayons in various shades of grey. Nihilist Notes kindles the last fires of hope and takes us on a perpetual quest 4 meaning in nothing.”

Here’s the new single.