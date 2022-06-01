Resplandor – Tristeza (Album – Reptile Music)
Genre/Influences: Dream-Pop, Shoegaze. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Nearly fourteen years after their last album, Peruvian…
Genre/Influences: Dream-Pop, Shoegaze.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Nearly fourteen years after their last album, Peruvian formation Resplandor -operating from The Netherlands, are back on track unleashing their fourth full length. Just as for the previous full length album, Robin Guthrie (The Cocteau Twins) has produced it.
Content: There’s no better definition as a true symbiosis between Dream-Pop and Shoegaze to describe this work. This work brings us back to the golden decade of the 80s and definitely evokes good-old souvenirs. The fuzzy guitar parts will rapidly lead you into a buzzy sensation. This is only empowered by the extended format of some songs. Male- and female vocals are alternating but also performed as duos.
+ + + : Resplandor avoids any innovation but are clearly a talented combo when it comes to compose contemporary Dream-Pop and Shoegaze. I was deeply impressed by the great guitar playing which clearly injected a true spirit in the work. The album sounds like a surreal reverie leading you into a delicious sonic trip. Some passages remind me a bit of the mysterious sphere emerging from the famous Twin Peaks tune.
– – – : I only regret the work only features 7 songs but that’s because I became a bit greedy after having heard such a cool work.
Conclusion: Resplandor will only bring you happiness and delight with this great piece of Dream-Pop and Shoegaze album.
Best songs: “Reverie”, “Oceano”, “Tristeza”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.resplandorofficial.com / www.facebook.com/resplandorofficial
Label: www.reptile-music.net / www.facebook.com/reptile.music
