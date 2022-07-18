Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio – Nihilist Notes [And The Perpetual Quest 4 Meaning In Nothing] (Album – Out Of Line)

Genre/Influences: Neo-Folk, Chanson, Martial, Cinematic, Experimental.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl, Cassette.

Background/Info: Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio has been active for more than twenty years now. They don’t release a new album a year, but take their time to achieve their productions. This work comes three years after, according to me, the best work ever of the band “Let’s Play [Two Girls & A Goat] ”. The opus is available in different formats.

Content: The work takes off with an impressive intro while there also is a kind of outro song. In between both you’ll discover 11 songs driven by bombast and orchestral arrangements. ORE has seriously boosted the production by omnipresent, heavy, percussion parts. The global atmosphere hanging over the songs is dark and sad. Choruses often have an elevating effect which is more reminding me of the past few albums. On top of it all you’ll hear the charismatic voice of Tomas Pettersson while Rose-Marie Larsen is still there to inject a feminine and sensual touch as backing vocalist.

+ + + : One thing is for sure ORE don’t repeat themselves and that’s rather a good thing as it might have been difficult to improve the masterpiece “Let’s Play [Two Girls & A Goat] ”. This work sounds as a mix of early stuff together with the dark, sensible and melodic late productions. The percussion never has been that orchestral and that’s probably also due to Sal-Ocin (Empusae) who became a member of the band. This work is filled with darkness and drama. It’s a perverted mix of sensible passages, erotism, nihilistic atmospheres and total despair. The work reveals uplifting passages but here again the main feeling remains dark and depressed.

– – – : It was a true challenge striking back after their previous album. ORE did successfully although this work never reaches a same, qualitative, level. The songs are even a bit predictable after a while.

Conclusion: Ordo Rosarius Equilibro remains to me one of the most artistic projects from the dark scene. A band with its own sound and unique approach we can only salute and respect.

Best songs: “In The Skies That Burn There’s No Refuge 4 Man”, “Of All The Pearls We Cast To Swine”, “The Sins That I Did, And All The Sin I’ll Ever Do”, “

I Remember, The Perpetual Search For The Meaning In Nothing”, “I Set Fire To Cathedrals, With The Flame Inside My Heart”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/ordorosariusequilibrio

Label: www.outofline.de / www.facebook.com/outoflinelabel