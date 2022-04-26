Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio offer new ‘Nihilist Notes’ album as CD and boxset
“Nihilist Notes (And the Perpetual Quest 4 Meaning in Nothing)” is the 4th full length…
“Nihilist Notes (And the Perpetual Quest 4 Meaning in Nothing)” is the 4th full length album by Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio on Out of Line to which they signed in 2010, following the demise of the Swedish cult label Cold Meat Industry. The release will be out on May 20th.
Preceded by the super limited and immediately sold-out 4 track mini album “La Fleur du Mal” in March, “Nihilist Notes” appears to move away from the more melodic aspects of the full length album “Let’s Play [Two Girls & a Goat]” from 2019 with a sound that is more martial than folk.
Next to the 13-track digipak there is also a super deluxe wooden boxset, strictly limited to 444 pieces, which, in addition to the CD, also exclusively includes the album on double 10″ vinyl and 5 collector’s coins with a noble case.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether