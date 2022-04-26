Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio offer new ‘Nihilist Notes’ album as CD and boxset

“Nihilist Notes (And the Perpetual Quest 4 Meaning in Nothing)” is the 4th full length album by Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio on Out of Line to which they signed in 2010, following the demise of the Swedish cult label Cold Meat Industry. The release will be out on May 20th.

Preceded by the super limited and immediately sold-out 4 track mini album “La Fleur du Mal” in March, “Nihilist Notes” appears to move away from the more melodic aspects of the full length album “Let’s Play [Two Girls & a Goat]” from 2019 with a sound that is more martial than folk.

Next to the 13-track digipak there is also a super deluxe wooden boxset, strictly limited to 444 pieces, which, in addition to the CD, also exclusively includes the album on double 10″ vinyl and 5 collector’s coins with a noble case.