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Both Maurizio Landini (Onasander) and Ronny Engmann (Rngmnn) are no strangers to collaboration. Although both artists primarily work with others, they occasionally venture out on their own. This album brings together two perspectives in a hushed exploration of borderlands—places where boundaries blur and new worlds emerge.

This concept forms the foundation for eight tracks. The listener is transported into an alien universe, drifting across an imaginary, dark sea of low-frequency, vibrating sound waves. The droning tones may initially seem monotonous, but they are constructed with great care and, above all, patience. Occasionally, additional sounds emerge, creating subtle yet striking effects. The atmosphere is grim, at times even ominous, enhanced by minute sonic details that seem to foreshadow an impending ordeal or tragedy. The final track gradually builds to a crescendo, leaving the listener with a lingering sense of discomfort and dread.

Occupying a space somewhere between Dark-Ambient and, predominantly, Cinematic music, this is a deeply affecting release. An excellent collaboration that fully lives up to the high standards I have come to expect from Onasander. (Rating:8).

Listen to “In The Twilight Of The Last Quarter”:

<a href="https://winter-light.bandcamp.com/track/in-the-twilight-of-the-last-quarter" target="_blank" rel="noopener">In The Twilight Of The Last Quarter by Onasander & RNGMNN</a>

About Onasander & RNGMNN

Onasander is the dark ambient and cinematic project of Italian musician Maurizio Landini. Landini has released prolifically through collaborations with artists including Kloob, Ajna, Alphaxone, Ashtoreth and Nimh, mostly through the Winter-Light label, and issued his first true solo album, “Dawn Metrics”, in 2024.

RNGMNN is the solo dark ambient project of German artist Ronny Engmann. The project has released several albums through Winter-Light, including “False Dawn” in 2021 and “Never Sleep Again” with Karina Dorin in 2024. “Illumination Phases” is the pair’s first joint album together.

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com