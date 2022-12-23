Nimh – Early Electronic Works – Caustic / Composite (Album – Zoharum)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Abstract, Electro-Acoustic.

Format: Digital, 2CD.

Background/Info: Giuseppe Verticchio is involved since the nineties and has been active in numerous projects. This ‘new’ work by Nimh brings us back to some forgotten and previously unreleased tracks from the early days.

Content: The first disc “Caustic” features 3 tracks and the second one “Composite” 8 tracks. The tracks remain untitled while sound wise Verticchio invites the listener to embark for a deeply Experimental work which becomes Electro-Acoustic. The composition is recovered by a dark and sometimes tormenting atmosphere accentuated by effects and sweeps. I also noticed a very few passages with rhythms.

+ + + : This album show us the way it all started for Nimh; pure Experimental and somewhat improvised works which are hidden the Ambient approach he would develop later on. I’m more into the most accessible cuts from “Composite” featuring a slow cadence and more accentuated Electro sounds.

– – – : This album is a piece of history but not exactly the work I would recommend to discover this passionate and talented musician who released greater works in the Ambient and Ritual style.

Conclusion: Memories and nostalgia for the artist versus discovery for the listener and fans.

Best songs: “Composite #8”, “Composite #6”.

Rate: 6.

Artist: www.oltreilsuono.com / www.facebook.com/giuseppe.verticchio.31

Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum