Subterranean Source – Ellipsis (Album – Winter Light)
Genre/Influences: Cinematographic, Dark-Ambient. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: “Ellipsis” is the third album ever released by…
Genre/Influences: Cinematographic, Dark-Ambient.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: “Ellipsis” is the third album ever released by this Italian project driven by Andrea Bellucci –who’s more knows for his involvement with Red Sector A and an endless number of projects like Dioxide, Nerva, Vetropaco, QOD ao. “Ellipsis” is the first new work in thirteen years and a rather special one as it features five tracks, which have been composed with five other artists. The title of the album refers to ‘cyclical themes or events in life and how we face these situations in a similar way.’
Content: Paolo L. Bandera (Sigillum S ao), New Risen Throne, Exit In Grey, Nimh and Lunar Abyss Deus Organum contributed in chronological order to the work. The tracks are rather different from each other and yet connected by the Dark-Ambient plus Cinematographic approach of the composition. From icy atmospheres supported with field recordings to an organ sound in the background to the very explicit, dreamy guitar, this work has a lot to offer.
+ + + : I was especially impressed by the numerous details and sonic welfare of this work. You better use headphones to experience the impressive sonic canvas this album has been made with. There’s a perfect harmony between electronics and field recordings. “Oblivion” featuring Exit In Grey (Russian project) is a poignant cut that has something sacred because of the organ play in the background while the track goes over the 15 minutes. Another noticeable cut is “Ocean Chants & Ghosts” featuring Nimh. The guitar playing on this song creates a dreamy darkness.
– – – : I personally expected a bit more out of the collaboration with New Risen Throne, which I consider as a master in Dark-Ambient.
Conclusion: “Ellipsis” is a noticeable comeback for Subterranean Source and also an interesting concept for featuring other artists.
Best songs: “Oblivion”, “Ocean Chants & Ghosts”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/subterraneansource
Label: www.winter-light.nl / www.facebook.com/winter.light.1
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether