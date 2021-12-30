Subterranean Source – Ellipsis (Album – Winter Light)

Genre/Influences: Cinematographic, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “Ellipsis” is the third album ever released by this Italian project driven by Andrea Bellucci –who’s more knows for his involvement with Red Sector A and an endless number of projects like Dioxide, Nerva, Vetropaco, QOD ao. “Ellipsis” is the first new work in thirteen years and a rather special one as it features five tracks, which have been composed with five other artists. The title of the album refers to ‘cyclical themes or events in life and how we face these situations in a similar way.’

Content: Paolo L. Bandera (Sigillum S ao), New Risen Throne, Exit In Grey, Nimh and Lunar Abyss Deus Organum contributed in chronological order to the work. The tracks are rather different from each other and yet connected by the Dark-Ambient plus Cinematographic approach of the composition. From icy atmospheres supported with field recordings to an organ sound in the background to the very explicit, dreamy guitar, this work has a lot to offer.

+ + + : I was especially impressed by the numerous details and sonic welfare of this work. You better use headphones to experience the impressive sonic canvas this album has been made with. There’s a perfect harmony between electronics and field recordings. “Oblivion” featuring Exit In Grey (Russian project) is a poignant cut that has something sacred because of the organ play in the background while the track goes over the 15 minutes. Another noticeable cut is “Ocean Chants & Ghosts” featuring Nimh. The guitar playing on this song creates a dreamy darkness.

– – – : I personally expected a bit more out of the collaboration with New Risen Throne, which I consider as a master in Dark-Ambient.

Conclusion: “Ellipsis” is a noticeable comeback for Subterranean Source and also an interesting concept for featuring other artists.

Best songs: “Oblivion”, “Ocean Chants & Ghosts”.

Rate: 7.

