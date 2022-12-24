Edward Sol & Anla Courtis – Askanian Virgin (Ep – I Shall Sing Until My Land Is Free)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Abstract, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This is a split album featuring one track by Edward Sol and another one by Anla Courtis. Both artists know each other from the past having swapped recordings together.

Content: The common thread between both artists is the use of field recordings. Edward Sol recorded his sounds and noises in Ukraine while Anla Courtis did it in Argentina. You clearly notice the abstract sound of these noises which have been transposed into an Ambient style.

+ + + : A work with a concept and an interesting production for the way both artists are first collecting noises to swap them with each other and finally resulting into a dark production. Both cuts have a strong visual strength. I personally prefer Edward Sol’s track for its boiling sound waves and expressive field recordings from nature. I also have to say a word about the artistic artwork of the CD format.

– – – : This kind of work remains hardly accessible for a wider audience.

Conclusion: An interesting collaboration and exchange from two artists dealing with a passion for field recordings and the impressions it might create by the listeners.

Best songs: “Askanian Virgin Part I”.

Rate: 6.

Label: www.ishallsinguntilmylandisfree.com