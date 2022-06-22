Nimh – Iron And Ice (Album – St.An.Da)

Genre/Influences: Ritual, Ambient, Experimental.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Italian musician Giuseppe Verticchio has been releasing productions under the Nimh moniker for more than twenty years. He collaborated with numerous artists and was involved with side-projects as well. He’s now back on track unleashing six new songs.

Content: “Iron And Ice” sounds like a sonic meeting between different influences and also different cultures. Verticchio composes his songs with a mix of authentic, acoustic, instruments on one side and electronic gear plus field recordings on the other. The songs reflect Eastern atmospheres injecting a mysterious touch to the work. The tracks are elaborate and progressively evolving.

+ + + : Giuseppe Verticchio is a respected musician who deserves wider recognition for his art. This new opus confirms the impressive skills of the musician who’s playing next to his familiar guitar and numerous ethnical instruments. He created an impressive and styled sonic canvas accentuated by overwhelming, Eastern, sound atmospheres. The music has a strong visual appeal which will make you dream away and visit perfumed and colorful distant countries of the Middle East. It’s an intimate journey built up with delicacy and ending into an uplifting effect. I especially recommend the opening song “Following The Circle” and “Grey Zone” although there’s something to say about each track.

– – – : The last cut (title song) which also is the longest one unfortunately appears to be the less convincing one.

Conclusion: Nimh is a project in constant evolution and improving most aspects and details of the production on every new work. “Iron And Ice” is a sublime musical journey.

Best songs: “Following The Circle”, “Grey Zone”, “Mojo’s Prophecy”, “Four Lands”

Rate: 8½.

Artist:www.oltreilsuono.com/nimh / www.facebook.com/giuseppe.verticchio.31

Label: http://store.silentes.it / www.facebook.com/standadischi