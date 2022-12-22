Sydney Valette – Other Side (Album – Icy Cold Records)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Cold-Wave, Post-Punk.
Format: Digital, Vinyl.
Background/Info: Sydney Valette is a Parisian artist who already released multiple productions on different labels. This work was originally released in 2016 on Yuk-Fü Records and now re-released as vinyl format.It was the artist’s second album.
Content: Sydney Valette is mixing 80s influences together. From Dark-Wave-Pop to harder Electro-Post-Punk the work sounds as an energetic mix between Kas Product, Suicide and a touch of early Indochine.
+ + + : The album sounds diversified. The multiple influences create a powerful and homogenous sound. I prefer the ‘harder’ cuts which you’ll find at the end of the album. “Prêt-A-Mourir” and especially “Life” both are amazing cuts driven by speed rhythms. The more catchy “Someone In My Room” is another attention grabber. I think it’s a damned good thing this album got a re-release.
– – – : The debut part sounds softer and more hesitating but let’s see it as a warm-up.
Conclusion: Sydney Valette is an artist I highly recommend to all lovers of dark 80s music.
Best songs: “Life”, “Prêt-A-Mourir”, “Someone In My Room”, “What You Gonna Do”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/Sydney2Valette
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.