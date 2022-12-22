Sydney Valette – Other Side (Album – Icy Cold Records)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Cold-Wave, Post-Punk.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Sydney Valette is a Parisian artist who already released multiple productions on different labels. This work was originally released in 2016 on Yuk-Fü Records and now re-released as vinyl format.It was the artist’s second album.

Content: Sydney Valette is mixing 80s influences together. From Dark-Wave-Pop to harder Electro-Post-Punk the work sounds as an energetic mix between Kas Product, Suicide and a touch of early Indochine.

+ + + : The album sounds diversified. The multiple influences create a powerful and homogenous sound. I prefer the ‘harder’ cuts which you’ll find at the end of the album. “Prêt-A-Mourir” and especially “Life” both are amazing cuts driven by speed rhythms. The more catchy “Someone In My Room” is another attention grabber. I think it’s a damned good thing this album got a re-release.

– – – : The debut part sounds softer and more hesitating but let’s see it as a warm-up.

Conclusion: Sydney Valette is an artist I highly recommend to all lovers of dark 80s music.

Best songs: “Life”, “Prêt-A-Mourir”, “Someone In My Room”, “What You Gonna Do”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Sydney2Valette

Label: www.facebook.com/icycoldrecords