Nightcrawler – Malevolent Forces (Digital Album – Nightcrawler Music)

Nightcrawler is a Spanish solo project inspired by George Gold. Active since 2011, he has built an impressive discography that includes several albums and EPs. At the end of 2025, he released this new work, featuring eight tracks.

The least I can say is that Nightcrawler has evolved enormously in terms of overall production. Still drawing inspiration from film music and sci-fi themes, the creative process has now matured into a hard, cohesive, and—above all—intelligent style and production. While guest vocalists were frequently invited on earlier releases, this album instead makes effective use of spoken-word samples. The music presents a particularly well-developed form of EBM in which power and intelligence merge into an exhilarating whole. Deep, forceful bass lines combined with a menacing atmosphere build toward an absolute climax. The sound production is phenomenal and clearly sets this release apart from more average efforts. At times, certain elements may evoke Front 242, yet the overall sound remains distinctly Nightcrawler’s own. Two of the tracks are reworked as “Club Edits,” further enhancing their impact on the dancefloor. Although I occasionally miss a prominent lead vocal, there is little reason to complain.

“Malevolent Forces” is a sublime record and, above all, a creative and forward-thinking example of EBM. In my opinion, it is also the strongest work I have heard from Nightcrawler to date. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “R.U.S.H. (Club Edit)”:

https://nightcrawler.bandcamp.com/track/r-u-s-h-club-edit-2

