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Berlin-based darkwave act Night Nail has released “Vile Train”, a gothic rock single that previews the band’s fourth studio album, Infinite Fountain, due November 6, 2026 through Icy Cold Records. The song arrives with an official video directed and edited by Jean De Oliviera.

‘Vile Train’ single details

“Vile Train” was mixed and post-produced by William Faith at 13 Studio in Chicago, with co-production by Night Nail in Berlin and additional vocals and guitar from VV & the Void. Frontman Brandon Robert said the track drew its initial inspiration from a visit to Pompeii, where a fresco depicting an angel and a demon in an embrace suggested “dark and brutal truths about love sung in a twisted but beautiful way.”

The video reunites the band with director Jean De Oliviera, whose previous work with Night Nail includes “Hollow Day,” “Little Armenia” and “Narcoleptic Dream Catcher.” Shot in black and white, it cuts between Robert and bassist Ilija Gavrilenko performing among amplifiers and outdoor scenes set among stone arches and fountain basins.

A full tracklist for Infinite Fountain has not been announced. The album also includes mixing and post-production work by Sven Wolff of Patenbrigade: Wolff. Night Nail plans to support the release with shows across the US, UK and Europe during 2026 and 2027.

About Night Nail

Night Nail formed in Los Angeles in 2013 and relocated to Berlin in 2018, the same year the band’s debut album, LA Demons, appeared on Cleopatra Records. March To Autumn followed in 2020 through Cold Transmission, and Fates Explained arrived on Metropolis Records in 2023, mixed and mastered by Pete Burns of Kill Shelter; Side-Line covered the single “Fates Explained” at the time. The band followed with the archival release Early Demons and Demos and the remix album Fates Remade in 2024, after earlier singles including “Narcoleptic Dream Catcher” and “Cracks In My Heart”, the latter featuring Luna De La Torre on vocals.

Night Nail’s catalogue connects darkwave electronics with gothic rock’s appetite for emotional extremes, a combination built up over four albums and multiple labels since the band’s Los Angeles beginnings. “Vile Train” and the forthcoming Infinite Fountain, out on Icy Cold Records, mark the band’s next chapter and its first full-length since 2023’s Fates Explained.

Follow Night Nail: – Bandcamp – Spotify – Website

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com