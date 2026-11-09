Bauhaus and Love and Rockets co-founder David J releases single “Walking With The Angels” ahead of new album “Postcards From The Afterlife”, out Nov 27.

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Alternative rock musician David J released a new single, “Walking With The Angels”, on November 6, 2026, through Label 51 Recordings. J is the co-founder of post-punk bands Bauhaus and Love and Rockets.

“Walking With The Angels” was recorded in Prague using musicians from the city’s Symphony and Philharmonic Orchestras, selected by lead violinist Karel Holas, with Jan Valta orchestrating and conducting. “The song came about very spontaneously, as I was actually there to produce an incredibly talented singer-songwriter who shall remain nameless,” J said. “However, he had some very self-destructive traits and was in no fit state to enter the studio, so the sessions were cancelled. But, we still had the orchestra booked for two days, so I stayed up all night writing this song about the situation, venting my frustration over what had gone on. I went into the studio the next day and did the vocal in one take.”

The accompanying video was directed by actor Marc Warren, known for the series “Van der Valk”, who attended the Prague recording session. “I had the good fortune to witness the inspiration, birth and production of the song, which had a synchronicity to it that only the magic of Prague could manifest,” Warren said of the shoot, which was filmed as a single take of J performing in front of a projected, out-of-focus visual reference for the song.

“Walking With The Angels” follows the previously released “Requiem For The Rose Garden”, and both tracks appear on David J’s new album, “Postcards From The Afterlife”, out November 27, 2026 via Label 51 Recordings on 2xLP coloured vinyl, CD and digital formats. The fourteen-track album features a cast of musicians including multi-instrumentalist Julian Shah-Tayler, who co-wrote three tracks with J.

J said of the record: “This album is essentially about the poignant persistence of connection, be it in life or in death. Schisms and transitions. Love found and love lost. Requiems, reflection and revelation.” The cover is a painting by artist Stefan Prince featuring an owl. J describes the album as one that “acts as an escort of sorts, leading the listener through the corridors of the liminal where some doors close as others open and the moon illuminates the path.”

David J tour dates

David J tours the UK and Europe through November and December 2026, with Paul Wallfisch (ex Swans) as a special guest on every date and Fiona Brice joining for the UK shows:

November 27: Porto, Portugal, Auditório CCOP

November 28: Lisbon, Portugal, RCA Club

December 1: London, UK, Moth Club

December 2: Reading, UK, Face Bar

December 4: Hebden Bridge, UK, Trades Club

December 5: Liverpool, UK, Rough Trade

December 8: Edinburgh, UK, The Voodoo Rooms

December 9: Glasgow, UK, Stereo

December 10: Newcastle, UK, The Cluny

December 11: Birmingham, UK, Hare & Hounds

December 13: Brighton, UK, Daltons

December 15: Athens, Greece, Death Disco

December 17: Berlin, Germany, Frannz Club

About David J

David J, born David John Haskins, is an English alternative rock musician, producer, writer and artist from Northampton, England, now based in Los Angeles. He co-founded the post-punk band Bauhaus in 1978, playing bass and co-writing the group’s songs. After Bauhaus split in 1983, he formed Love and Rockets with two of his former bandmates. He was the group’s bassist, co-vocalist and co-songwriter across seven albums released between 1985 and 1998. Both bands have reformed periodically since.

Before Bauhaus split, J had already begun a solo career, and spent two years as bassist and co-producer for The Jazz Butcher, the alias of the late Pat Fish, prior to forming Love and Rockets. He has released sixteen solo albums to date, alongside work across film and theatre, and collaborations with other artists. His memoir, “Who Killed Mister Moonlight?”, was published in 2014.

David J’s seventeenth solo album, “Postcards From The Afterlife”, follows the single “Requiem For The Rose Garden” and is out November 27, 2026 via Label 51 Recordings, alongside a run of UK and European tour dates in November and December.

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