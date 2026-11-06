US musician Mari Kattman releases “It’s In The Losing You” via Metropolis Records on November 6, 2026, following her 2025 album “Year Of The Katt”.

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US electronic musician and vocalist Mari Kattman has released her new single, “It’s In The Losing You”, today, November 6, 2026, through Metropolis Records.

<a href="https://marikattman.bandcamp.com/album/its-in-the-losing-you" target="_blank" rel="noopener">It’s In The Losing You by Mari Kattman</a>

Written and produced by Kattman herself, the track combines synth-pop, EBM and industrial influences with driving electronic beats and her distinctive vocals. Lyrically, it deals with self-worth, letting go of expectations and finally refusing to seek validation from others.

Kattman explains the idea behind the song:

“It’s about the liberation that comes with finally saying fuck it and realising that the validation you’ve spent a lifetime seeking was never someone else’s to give. Your worth is determined by the one constant – yourself.”

The single follows her 2025 album “Year Of The Katt”, her first full-length release for Metropolis Records. The album featured tracks such as “Anemia”, “Sharp Shooter” and “Typical Girl”.

Active as a musician, songwriter and producer since 2012, Kattman has built an extensive list of collaborations, including work with Mesh, Rotersand, Neuroticfish, Comaduster and Caustic.

More recently, she contributed vocals to “Ich Will Nur Das”, a September 2026 single by Lords Of Acid, released ahead of their album “Mundo Bizarro”.

Kattman has also been confirmed for the 2027 edition of M’era Luna Festival in Hildesheim, Germany.

“It’s In The Losing You” is available now on streaming platforms and Bandcamp.

Mari Kattman on self-worth and letting go

“It’s In The Losing You” follows Kattman’s own account of the song’s theme: a refusal to keep seeking validation from others after a lifetime of doing so. The track keeps the electro-industrial sound of her other work, built this time around the idea that self-worth does not depend on anyone else’s approval.

About Mari Kattman

Mari Kattman is a musician, songwriter, producer and vocalist based in Boston, Massachusetts, self-recording, composing, producing and performing live since 2012. Her work combines synth-pop, EBM and industrial influences, and she has built a wide list of collaborations across the electronic music scene, including with Mesh, Rotersand, Neuroticfish, Comaduster and Caustic.

In 2025, Kattman announced her debut full-length for Metropolis Records, “Year Of The Katt”, and shared a video for “Typical Girl” ahead of its release. The album included tracks such as “Anemia” and “Sharp Shooter” alongside “Typical Girl”. Side-Line interviewed Kattman around the album’s release.

Kattman has also toured as part of Assemblage 23’s 2026 European headline run, and contributed vocals to Lords Of Acid’s “Ich Will Nur Das”, released ahead of their album “Mundo Bizarro”.

“It’s In The Losing You”, released November 6, 2026 via Metropolis Records, is Kattman’s latest single after “Year Of The Katt” and her Assemblage 23 and Lords Of Acid collaborations, and she is confirmed to perform at the 2027 edition of M’era Luna Festival in Hildesheim, Germany.

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them