Pawn Pawn has released the synthpop single “Silhouette,” the first taste of the Toledo, Ohio trio’s upcoming album “Thunder,” due in early 2027.

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Synthpop trio Pawn Pawn released the single “Silhouette” on 20 November 2026, the first taste of the Toledo, Ohio band’s upcoming album “Thunder,” due in early 2027.

“Silhouette” pairs driving guitars with synth bass over a programmed beat. Lyrically, the song addresses the gap between a person’s unfiltered self and the version expected to be shown in public, where vulnerability is the price of being fully seen.

Liz Owens Boltz handles lead and backing vocals and wrote the lyrics. David Daniel Smith plays percussion and keys and adds backing vocals, while Brandon William Boltz plays guitar and backing vocals. The track was recorded by Brandon W. Boltz and David D. Smith at NoFocus Records and produced by the band, with mixing and mastering by Brett Dennison at FireFly Studios. Cover art is by CatBot Industries.

<a href="https://pawnpawn.bandcamp.com/track/silhouette" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Silhouette by Pawn Pawn</a>

“Silhouette” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp and Spotify.

About Pawn Pawn

Pawn Pawn is a synthpop trio from Toledo, Ohio, combining rhythmic energy and dark soundscapes with subtle industrial-pop elements. The band has played live original music in Northwest Ohio since 2018 and headlined the Toledo Pride Kick-off Party in 2026. Side-Line previously streamed the band’s “Halloween” EP exclusively ahead of its release in January 2025. “Silhouette” is the band’s latest single and the first song revealed from “Thunder,” the album Pawn Pawn has set for an early 2027 release.

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