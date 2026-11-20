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Montreal-based electronic shoegaze artist BERMUD released the single and video “Lost And Anxious” on November 20, 2026. The track is the lead single from the upcoming EP “Incoming Journeys,” due January 15, 2027 via We Are Not Alone Music and L’Autre Distribution, and is the second track on its tracklist.

BERMUD is the solo project of Elliot Aschard, originally from Angers, France, and now based in Montreal, Canada. “Lost And Anxious” pairs the project’s established shoegaze sound with 1990s-style techno beats, a shift from the material on BERMUD’s earlier releases. Aschard commented on the title: “I wanted to express the resilience with which we must face the world. […] We need connection and solidarity to keep from being pulled under by the turmoil. […] I’ve used a shoegaze aesthetic to bring us together, to foster a sense of unity in the face of events over which we have no control.”

About BERMUD

BERMUD is the solo project of Elliot Aschard, a shoegaze artist originally from Angers, France, who relocated to Montreal, Canada, in 2026. “Lost And Anxious” is the lead single from the project’s upcoming EP “Incoming Journeys,” set for release on January 15, 2027 via We Are Not Alone Music and L’Autre Distribution.

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