Darkwave Act Night Nail Launches 'fates Explained' Video

(Photo by Olivia Van Der Will) The Berlin-based darkwave act Night Nail has just released a new single, “Fates Explained”, which is also the title song of the band’s new album out November 17 on Metropolis Records. A video for the title track is also out now, you can check it below.

Lyrically, the song paints a picture of frontman Brandon Roberts’ relocation from Los Angeles to Berlin: “Our move to Berlin had an impact on the themes of anger and frustration directly expressed in the lyrics for this song,” states frontman Brandon Robert. “I could not have written this and some of our other new songs against the backdrop of LA, which has something unique about it that limits you from exploring those scarier places inside yourself. Berlin can be harsh, cold and predictable, lending itself to anger, frustration and resentment, but in that can be a creative liberation.”

New Night Nail album on Metropolis Records

Night Nail recently signed to Metropolis Records to release what will be their third album. “Fates Explained” has been mixed, mastered and co-produced by Pete Burns of Kill Shelter, with additional instrumentation provided by Valentina Veil (VV & the Void), Ilija Gavrilenko and Justin Deactivere.

The song “Narcoleptic Dream Catcher” was issued in September as its first single.