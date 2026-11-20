Sardinian gothic rock trio Instinct and Pain will release their second album “Mauvaises Pensées” on March 5, 2027 via Morella Records.

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Sardinian gothic rock and darkwave trio Instinct and Pain will release their second album, “Mauvaises Pensées,” on March 5, 2027 via Morella Records. Three singles lead up to the album: “The Death of Love” on December 4, 2026, “Poison Tree (A Garden of Silent Sins)” on January 8, 2027, and “Ashes of Light” on February 26, 2027, when album pre-orders also open on Bandcamp.

The ten-song record takes its title from a collection of thoughts by French poet and writer Paul Valéry, whose ideas inspired most of the songs. The band produced the album themselves, recording it with Salvatore Cabiddu at Tore Cabiddu Studio in Ghilarza and mixing and mastering it with Alberto Bandino at Cut Fire Mix Studio. The closing title track is an instrumental waltz featuring band family members as guests: Ethan Porcu on keyboards, Sara Manca on violin and Giulia Loi on clarinet.

“We would like people to hear our voice, what we feel through music, and the passion and commitment we put into making these songs,” said Alessandro Manca of Instinct and Pain.

Blake Carpenter, founder of Morella Records, described the band’s growth: “Instinct and Pain is a three-year-old band that sounds like they’ve been together for decades. The music is riveting, pure gothic post-punk, the vocals are brilliant and the musicianship is top notch. I’m honored to call Instinct and Pain a Morella family member.”

Tracklist

Poison Tree (A Garden Of Silent Sins) The Death Of Love The Storm Ashes of Light Dust Claims All Over and Over Hope On a Tightrope Happiness With Closed Eyes I’m Nothing Mauvaises Pensées (instrumental)

Release schedule

December 4, 2026: “The Death of Love”

January 8, 2027: “Poison Tree (A Garden of Silent Sins)”

February 26, 2027: “Ashes of Light,” album pre-orders open on Bandcamp

March 5, 2027: “Mauvaises Pensées” album, on Bandcamp and streaming platforms

About Instinct and Pain

Instinct and Pain is a gothic rock and darkwave trio from Ghilarza, Sardinia, Italy, formed in 2023 by Alessandro Manca (vocals, guitar), Luca Porcu (bass) and Nicola Loi (drums). The band builds its songs on dark atmosphere and melancholic melody, with post-punk bones and a debt to the darker side of the 1980s underground.

Its debut album, “All Is Gone,” drew attention from the Italian press; critic Mick Mercer described the band as “vibrant Sardinian goth.” “Mauvaises Pensées,” the band’s second album, follows via Morella Records on March 5, 2027.

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