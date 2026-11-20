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EBM act Conn.RAR released the single “You Don’t Care” on 20 November 2026, available on Bandcamp and Spotify.

The song addresses executive greed and the treatment of laid-off workers. Conn.RAR founder Connor Eck says the subject is a personal one: “We, the employees of the company I’d been working for were all educated, talented and had experience. But, despite all of that, we all got laid off when my employer was bought out.” Eck wrote, produced, mixed and mastered the track himself.

<a href="https://connrar.bandcamp.com/album/you-dont-care" target="_blank" rel="noopener">You Don’t Care by Conn.RAR</a>

“You Don’t Care” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp and Spotify.

About Conn.RAR

Conn.RAR is the solo project of Connor Eck, who started out in 2020 making electronic music inspired by old video games and cyberpunk themes before shifting toward the hard, punchy EBM sound of acts like Front 242, A Split-Second and a;GRUMH. “You Don’t Care” is Conn.RAR’s latest single, built around Eck’s own experience of a corporate layoff.

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