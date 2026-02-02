Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Slovak postpunk / deathrock / darkwave band Hysteric Helen release the new single and video “My Little Toy”, taken from their second album “Chapter Two”. The standalone single is available via their own label Hysteric Helen Records.

Written and produced by band leader Dirty77, who also directed the accompanying video, “My Little Toy” combines modern deathrock with postpunk and dance-oriented darkwave riffs. The lyrics for the track were co-written with Stephanie Gunnz and address different forms of love and power, with Dirty77 adding: “You can love in different ways, it’s not just romance, tenderness, and gentle caresses.”

Visually, the clip focuses on BDSM imagery and shifting degrees of physical and mental control.

<a href="https://hysterichelen.bandcamp.com/track/my-little-toy" rel="noopener">My Little Toy by Hysteric Helen</a>

“Chapter Two” itself was released on July 1, 2025 as a ten-track album through Hysteric Helen Records, and issued on a limited CD edition of 100 copies and in digital form via the band’s own shop and Bandcamp. A separate 2xCD edition combines “Chapter Two” with the band’s 2013 self-titled debut album “Hysteric Helen”.

About Hysteric Helen

The postpunk/deathrock/darkwave band is based in Bratislava, Slovakia, and has been active under that name since the early 2000s. Currently the project is centred around vocalist, guitarist, keyboardist and programmer Dirty77.

The project started when Dirty77 and guitarist Carlos formed a band called Helplines in a Bratislava garage. In 2001 they recorded an untitled seven-song demo that remained unreleased due to its low recording quality. After a period of changing line-ups, Dirty77 and Carlos decided to continue as a duo; however around this time, keyboardist and vocalist Ms. Valentine joined.

At the end of 2003 the group adopted the name Hysteric Helen, blending influences from 1980s new wave, postpunk and goth. The first official CD single “Latex Romance” followed in January 2004 as a limited promotional release, used primarily for outreach rather than retail sale. In March 2005 the band released the four-track CD single “Original Snuff Soundtrack”.

They also produced the EP “Unidentified Fetish Object”, released in 2005 and released the album “Hysteric Helen” in 2013, which later became the first disc in the 2xCD edition coupling it with “Chapter Two”.

Following a lengthy hiatus, Hysteric Helen resumed studio work in the early 2020s. By 2023 the band operated effectively as a solo project, with Dirty77 credited for vocals, guitars, keys and programming. That year saw the singles “Estrangement Of The Ordinary” and “The Junkie Family” introducing a more electronic-leaning deathrock/postpunk sound.

In May 2025 Hysteric Helen released the single “Jalapeños Bitch”, followed in July 2025 by the full-length album “Chapter Two”, issued on the band’s own Hysteric Helen Records in a limited CD run of 100 copies and as a digital release.

