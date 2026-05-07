Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Hysteria, the Seattle-rooted gothic avant-garde art-metal duo of Olga Nuit and Laura Gonzalez, independently has released its self-titled debut EP “Hysteria” . The EP is available as a seven-track digital release on Bandcamp and Spotify. The main track, “Metamorphosis,” is accompanied by an official lyric video which you can veiw below.

The EP includes “Presage”, “Tormentous”, “Mocking”, “Metamorphosis”, “Agitation”, “Hysteria” and “Pump”.

The duo describe the release as an exploration of despair, grief and rupture. “We examined themes of despair and devastation through a kaleidoscope of lenses and let the music unfurl, drawing on deep emotional reservoirs and allowing ourselves to run wild with our vast creative inspiration,” Laura Gonzalez says. “We’re sharing it so others may discover ways to process their grief and find hope too.” She adds, “remember that healing can still come in times of darkness and uncertainty.”

<a href="https://hysteria-experience.bandcamp.com/album/hysteria" rel="noopener">Hysteria by Hysteria</a>

The project was originally planned as a one-night performance with video projections featuring dark actress Sony Voodoo. It was presented at Central Saloon in Seattle before the duo expanded it into a recorded project. “I playfully challenged them: ‘You want some more?’” Olga Nuit says. “There was this exhilarating standstill; the crowd refused to leave, demanding an encore even though we had nothing left to play. At that moment we decided to let Hysteria grow further.”

Olga Nuit and Laura Gonzalez produced the EP and wrote the songs and lyrics. Additional arrangements were done by Andrew Hall, Jules Calella, John Delicato, Devon Berliner, Sam Haglund, Misha Standjofski-Figols and Preeti Mohan. The EP was mixed by Misha Standjofski-Figols at Studio MAJ and John Delicato at Cathartic Studios, and mastered by Standjofski-Figols at Studio MAJ in Montréal. Note that Ksenia Dolgorukova plays cello on “Hysteria”.

The “Metamorphosis” lyric video was produced by Kuria Jorissen of Call of the Mountains Art, Olga Nuit and Laura Gonzalez.

About Hysteria

Hysteria is a collaborative project by Olga Nuit and Laura Gonzalez. The project is based primarily in Seattle and brings a mix of avant-garde gothic/doom metal.

Nuit and Gonzalez first collaborated musically in 2018, when Gonzalez joined Nuit’s symphonic heavy metal project Kerr Ring. Both had previously worked as software engineers before shifting their focus to music. Both are pianists, vocalists and composers, with work centered on layered synths, orchestral arrangements and extreme-metal vocal techniques.

Before this project, Olga Nuit contributed to Apologue, Ara’kus, Spøkelser and Kerr Ring. Laura Gonzalez before played with Vesuvian and Kerr Ring.

“Hysteria” is the project’s debut EP.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)