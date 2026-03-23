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Mexican electro-industrial duo Hocico will release the new 15-track album “Unseen Horror Scenes” on May 8 via Out Of Line. Physical editions include a black/white splatter 2LP and a 2CD digipak with an extra bonus disc.

The label says the record “dissect[s] the digital age’s paranoia, addiction, betrayal and spiritual decay.” The album includes the previously shared track “Fallen Paradise”, and “Hey Tú!” which features Rafael Reyes of Prayers.

The 2CD edition adds the bonus disc “Hidden Horror Scenes” with 6 tracks, of which 3 are exclusive to this CD and 3 are remixes of album tracks: “Lines of Death,” “Midnight Hunter,” “La Tumba Sin Nombre,” “Fallen Paradise (Funker Vogt Remix),” “10 Seconds Left (Trycerapt Remix),” and “Fallen Paradise (Dominator Remix).”

About Hocico

Hocico is a Mexican electro-industrial duo from Mexico City formed in 1993 by cousins Erik García, known as Erk Aicrag, and Óscar Mayorga, known as Racso Agroyam. Aicrag handles lyrics and vocals, while Agroyam is responsible for programming and electronics. Before settling on the Hocico name, the pair worked under the names Niñera Degenerada and Hocico de Perro. Between 1993 and 1996 they released the demo cassettes “Misuse, Abuse And Accident,” “Autoagresión Persistente,” and “Triste Desprecio,” before releasing the full lengths “Odio Bajo El Alma” in 1997 and “Sangre Hirviente” in 1999.

“Signos De Aberracion” followed in 2002, and “Wrack And Ruin” arrived in October 2004. After a 4-year silence the band resumed with “Memorias Atrás” in February 2008 and “Tiempos De Furia” in October 2010. Later full-lengths included “Ofensor” in 2015, “The Spell Of The Spider” in 2017, “Artificial Extinction” in 2019 and “HyperViolent” in 2022. Out Of Line also released the members’ parallel projects, with Erk Aicrag active in Rabia Sorda and Racso Agroyam in Dulce Liquido.

And now there’s the new album “Unseen Horror Scenes,” to be released on May 8, 2026.

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