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Netherworld, the ambient project of Rome-based composer Alessandro Tedeschi, will release “The Hermit” on June 29, 2026 via the Italian label Glacial Movements. The album marks the 20th anniversary of the ambient and electronic music label Tedeschi founded in Rome in 2006.

“The Hermit” collects seven archival recordings from the early 2000s. The source material was recovered from deteriorated CD-Rs and Minidiscs, recorded before Glacial Movements was founded. The album will be released digitally and as a 6-panel digipack CD, limited to 200 copies, with a 20-page booklet and matte-laminated finish.

Tedeschi says that the recordings came from material marked “2002” and “Netherworld.” He describes them as “my first experiments, unreleased, never published and never heard by anyone.” The sounds include processed voices, gongs, metal surfaces, broken toys and a Novation A-Station rack synthesizer.

The seven-track album was recorded, mixed and composed by Tedeschi in 2004. Matteo Spinazzè mastered the restored material at Jung Studio in 2026. Note that the artwork uses archival images from the Mitchell Library, the State Library of New South Wales, Tekniska museet and the National Library of Australia.

<a href="https://glacialmovements.bandcamp.com/album/the-hermit" rel="noopener">The Hermit by NETHERWORLD</a>

We previously covered several Netherworld releases, including Himuro (CD Album – Glacial Movements), Algida Bellezza (CD Album – Glacial Movements), Vanishing Lands (Album – Glacial Movements) and Equilibrium (Album – Glacial Movements Records). We also published an interview’ with Tedeschi.

About Netherworld

Netherworld is the moniker of Alessandro Tedeschi, an Italian ambient and dark ambient composer from Rome. The project is released via Tedeschi’s own label Glacial Movements. Musically he uses manipulated fragments of classical music and field recordings, including ice masses, aurora-related sound material and Arctic wind recordings.

Before focusing on Glacial Movements, Netherworld released music through labels including Fario, Angle Rec, Umbra and Taalem. “Eternal Frost” was written, mixed and composed in 2004 and originally issued by Umbra in a hand-numbered edition of 99 copies. The album later appeared on Bandcamp on February 10, 2022.

The project’s Glacial Movements catalogue includes “Morketid” in 2007, “Over the Summit” in 2011 and “Alchemy of Ice” in 2013. “Alchemy Of Ice” was Tedeschi’s tenth full-length release and his third for Glacial Movements after “Mørketid” and “Over The Summit”.

In 2017, Netherworld collaborated with Eraldo Bernocchi on “Himuro” for Glacial Movements’ Iceberg Series. In 2019, Tedeschi returned with “Algida Bellezza”, a five-track album dedicated to his daughter and built around Arctic animal titles. Our interview with Netherworld: ‘Silence Is Essential’ was built around that release.

Netherworld followed with “Vanishing Lands” in 2022 and the Bvdub collaboration “Equilibrium” in 2023. Later label releases and collaborations including “Drømme I Langsomt Stof”, “Disappearing”, “Polar Code”, “Niptaktuk”, “Himuro”, “Algida Bellezza”, “Vanishing Lands” and “Equilibrium”. “The Hermit” now returns to recordings made before the label existed.

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