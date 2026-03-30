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Norwegian electronic artist Mortiis will release the new studio album “Ghosts of Europa” on June 26, 2026 via Prophecy Productions. The record is confirmed in no less than seven (!) core formats: black LP, crystal clear LP, smoke marble LP, digipak CD, cassette, 2CD artbook edition, and box set. The title track is already out with an official video which you can view below.

The standard vinyl editions come in a heavy gatefold sleeve with a 12-page booklet, polylined inner sleeve, and outer protection sleeve. The cassette is listed as a black marbled edition in a clear case with a 6-page inlay, limited to 200 copies. The 2CD artbook edition is described as a 60-page hardcover book, while the box adds an exclusive LP, bonus LP, cassette, four 30 x 30 cm art prints, and a poster.

“Ghosts of Europa” is an electronic rock album mixing electronic and industrial rock, with Sean Beavan handling the mix.

Pre-orders are available now through the Mortiis webstore, Prophecy’s SPKR store, and Mortiis’ Bandcamp page.

About Mortiis

Mortiis began as the solo project of Håvard Ellefsen from Notodden, Norway, after his stint as bassist in Emperor from 1991 to 1992. The current lineup consists of Håvard Ellefsen, Levi Gawron, and Tim Van Horn. While the project started with dark ambient and dungeon synth it later on moved into dark wave and industrial rock territory.

The early Mortiis catalog runs through “Født til å Herske” (1993), “Ånden som Gjorde Opprør” (1994), “Keiser Av En Dimensjon Ukjent” (1995), “Blood and Thunder” (1995), “Crypt of the Wizard” (1996), and “The Stargate” (1999). In 2001, “The Smell of Rain” marked a shift toward dark wave and even some electropop. What followed were the albums “The Grudge” (2004), “Some Kind of Heroin” (2007), and the independently released “Perfectly Defect” (2010). Later albums included “The Great Deceiver” (2016), “The Unraveling Mind” (2017), and “Spirit of Rebellion” (2020).

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