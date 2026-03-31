Shedir – We Are All Strangers (Digital/CD Album – n5MD)

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Martina Betti released her fourth album, “We Are All Strangers”, late last year. Across the seven tracks, the Italian artist explores the fragile boundaries of identity, perception, and human connection.

Those familiar with her musical universe will immediately recognize the sometimes fine line between Cinematic and Dark-Ambient. What truly defines her sound, however, is the dreamy—at times even soothing—quality of her music. This is precisely what makes it so fascinating: her sonic world is tinged with darkness and can occasionally feel unsettling. The low frequencies and string textures she employs create a distinctive, mysterious atmosphere in which the listener becomes fully immersed. Some arrangements are subtle and restrained, while others unfold with an almost overwhelming intensity. The closing track, in particular, stands out as a powerful climax, driven by a pulse that resembles a heartbeat functioning as a background rhythm, adding an extra layer of intrigue.

Shedir remains true to her artistic vision and continues to be a compelling presence within the expansive realm of dark Cinematic music. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Endlessfall”:

https://n5md.bandcamp.com/track/endlessfall

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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