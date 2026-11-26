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Norwegian singer Morten Harket released his seventh solo album, “Human Grace,” on 27 November 2026 through Warner Music, on digital, CD and vinyl. János Janurik reviews the album for Side-Line.

For some time now, Morten Harket has been making headlines again. Part of the reason, of course, is his new solo album, “Human Grace,” due for release on November 27. But the attention surrounding the Norwegian singer is not solely about the extraordinary instrument he carries in his throat. It is also about the insidious neurological condition that has affected his body: Parkinson’s disease. Morten has spoken openly about his health problems, including the fact that the illness had already become part of his life long before most fans had any idea that something might be wrong with their beloved singer.

But if you would rather not feel sorry for him – and I suspect that is not what Morten himself would want either – my advice is simple: get hold of “Human Grace,” settle into your favourite armchair or onto the sofa, and surrender to the magic of the music and that still unmistakable voice. Thanks to the record label, I have already had the privilege of experiencing this for myself. And yet I find myself wanting to return to it again and again, letting the music wrap itself around my soul like a soothing balm.

Outside, snow is falling quietly. Inside, where the soul resides, Morten Harket’s voice offers reassurance: there will be another spring, another summer, and life is still something to be loved. Even when it does not always treat us kindly.

With that in mind, here are some thoughts on the album’s outstanding moments. Fortunately, there are plenty of them. The record contains ten songs, and each has something to offer.

Ten songs, ten different worlds

This nearly forty-minute musical journey opens with the title track and a guitar motif that immediately hits home, at once melancholic and uplifting. Then Morten’s voice enters, and from that moment on, it has our undivided attention. He reflects on the troubled state of the world, while also expressing gratitude for all the joyful moments life has brought him and holding on to the hope of meeting again in eternity. But don’t expect a gloomy lament. This could easily have been a powerful a-ha song. For now, though, it is “just” Morten, standing on his own, facing the world with the dignity and elegance suggested by the song’s title.

That sense of solitude does not last long. On the second track, already familiar to many listeners, Morten is joined by his daughter Tomine Harket, who is a singer and voice actress in her own right. “Hold Me” is one of the most beautiful moments on the album.

“Won’t you hold me? And everything loses its weight. So hold me close, and the darkness leaves this place.”

Father and daughter sing these lines together, and it makes you want to reach out and hug Morten, too. Not as an overzealous fan, but simply to let him know that we need him – his music, his voice.

The family affair continues with the next track. On “Falling Down,” Karmen Poppi A. Harket joins her father. Once again, we arrive at a simple but comforting thought: there should always be a hand ready to catch us when we begin to fall. It is another beautiful father-daughter conversation, expressed through music.

Track four is one of my personal favourites, perhaps not entirely unrelated to my own Depeche Mode obsession. Gritty guitars, punchy drums and a dark, growling bass bring to mind the atmosphere of “Walking in My Shoes.” Somewhere in the background, an instrument wails like a siren, and Morten sounds particularly convincing in this angrier role. Especially when his voice comes through what sounds like a police megaphone: “Is this really what you want?” he asks us. “Lord, I Can’t Help You Now” may be the first song on the album in which we begin to sense a certain resignation.

A fragile acoustic opening introduces “Now Your Heart Is Broken,” almost as if it were the aftermath of the previous song. Its simplicity brings Simon & Garfunkel to mind. The real moment of weightlessness arrives about a minute and a half in, when the strings join the acoustic guitar. As the violins begin to soar, we find ourselves flying with them, while feeling that a little piece of our own hearts has broken, too. Morten’s vocal performance is particularly vulnerable here.

The title “Shot of Fear” had already caught my attention. After hearing it, the song quickly became one of my favourites. Morten’s voice seems to float somewhere in the ether, reaching those heights that only he can reach, singing in a way that is unmistakably his. This dramatic track could almost be a sibling of “Forever Not Yours.” For me, it is one of the album’s high points. And then there is that guitar towards the end, accompanied by the strings in the background. If this doesn’t break your heart, perhaps you don’t have one. The song also leaves us with a wonderfully poetic image: “You’re lying down softly on a bed of grass, you’re with me, we don’t have a past.”

“Did I Leave You Behind” begins with a similarly acoustic intro. Morten asks us to keep him in our memories, and his voice reaches for the heights once again as he sings the chorus. At the same time, he repeats, with the calm wisdom of a stoic philosopher, that sometimes we simply need more time. It could sound like a cliché, but somehow it doesn’t. This is poetry, music from another sphere, carried by an almost angelic voice.

Photo: Just Loomis Photo: Just Loomis Photo: Just Loomis Photo: Just Loomis

We are gradually approaching the end of the album, but there are still more highlights to come. One of them is “What Is It You Want With Me,” which opens with melancholy brass, a steady, almost monotonous drum pattern and a restrained guitar. It feels as though a funeral procession is passing before us. For a moment, you might even think Morten is singing his own obituary. Is he addressing the woman he loves? Or is he speaking to us, the listeners? The whispered passage towards the end is particularly haunting. But no, this is not the farewell just yet.

Compared with the previous track, “The Old Church” begins almost as if the sun were chasing away the clouds. Perhaps something similar was happening inside the singer while he was writing and recording these songs. It unfolds a simple image, both musically and lyrically. Around the one-and-a-half-minute mark, it takes on an almost gospel-like feel, inviting us to stand up, clap our hands and praise something greater than ourselves. No, Morten is not trying to convert anyone. Yet there is something spiritual about this song, something that goes beyond its title. No church pomp, no noise from the outside world – the kind of noise in which we sometimes can no longer even hear our own voices. Every now and then, we all need the quiet of an inner sanctuary.

The closing track, which is also the current single, continues this process of self-examination. Morten sings about longing, inner courage, the hope of starting over and the need to be understood. “I would be the man you wanted” – coming from a man in his late sixties, this is a beautiful confession. It also touches a listener in his early fifties who sometimes worries that he can no longer express his love and affection quite as well as he would like to. But there is another line, too: “I would listen when you can’t explain.” Perhaps that is one of the most important things in any human relationship. And once again, we find the vulnerability, dignity and kindness that were already present in the opening title track. These are things every individual needs, and humanity as a whole, too.

There will be another spring

The snow is still falling outside. I don’t know whether it will last until Christmas. But even if it doesn’t, I hope “Human Grace” will find its way under the Christmas trees of people who approach music with open ears, open hearts, open minds and open souls.

Morten Harket himself has described the album as a celebration of life. It is about love and human connection. What better message could there be for Christmas?

Tracklist

“Human Grace” “Hold Me” (feat. Tomine Harket) “Falling Down” (feat. Karmen Poppi A. Harket) “Lord, I Can’t Help You Now” “Now Your Heart Is Broken” “Shot of Fear” “Did I Leave You Behind” “What Is It You Want With Me” “The Old Church” “If I Ever See Your Face Again”

“Human Grace” is available on black vinyl, beige vinyl, CD and digital formats through Warner Music, including a D2C-exclusive beige gatefold vinyl through Warner’s own store.

About Morten Harket

Morten Harket was born on 14 September 1959 in Kongsberg, Norway. He formed a-ha in Oslo in 1982 with Magne Furuholmen and Pål Waaktaar, and the band’s breakthrough single “Take On Me” reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 in October 1985 from the album “Hunting High and Low.” Alongside a-ha, Harket has released six prior solo albums: “Poetenes Evangelium” (1993), “Wild Seed” (1995), “Vogts Villa” (1996), “Letter from Egypt” (2008), “Out of My Hands” (2012) and “Brother” (2014). He has also acted, including the “Kamilla og tyven” films (1988-1989) and “Yohan: The Child Wanderer” (2009), and was made a Knight of the Order of St. Olav in 2012 for his contribution to Norwegian music. A-ha’s most recent studio album remains “True North” (2022).

“Human Grace” is Harket’s seventh solo album, released twelve years after “Brother.” It was built from demos and studio recordings made in the years since that album, with some material newly arranged and produced for the release. The ten-track record features Harket’s daughters Tomine Harket and Karmen Poppi A. Harket as guest vocalists, on “Hold Me” and “Falling Down” respectively. Peter Kvint co-produced and co-wrote eight of the ten songs, Ole Sverre Olsen wrote lyrics for six tracks, Jonas Kroon mixed the album and Erik Ljunggren oversaw post-production, with contributions from the Stockholm Studio Orchestra and Swedish and Norwegian session musicians.

Harket disclosed his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in June 2025, explaining that the condition has affected his ability to control his voice. Much of “Human Grace” was recorded before the diagnosis, with overdubs added between July 2025 and July 2026. Side-Line first reported on “Human Grace” when it was announced in September 2026, alongside an interview with Harket about the album, his voice and a-ha’s future.

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I began my career in online music journalism in 2001, writing about artists I had followed since the late ’80s and early ’90s, including Depeche Mode, Erasure and The Cure. I later edited the Hungarian Mute microsite for EMI Music Hungary. This led to interviews with Erasure, Nitzer Ebb and Alan Wilder, and some of those collaborations developed into lasting friendships. Since 2014, I have been part of the editorial team of depechemode.de. I also contribute interviews to Reflections of Darkness, Peek-A-Boo Magazine and Kaput Mag. I maintain a close connection to Mute Records artists and have also supported releases on Very Records. I am proud to collaborate with Side-Line Magazine, where I regularly publish interviews and features.