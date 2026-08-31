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Djinn & Tone Inc, the electronic project of Fribourg-based musician Mathias Läubli, released The Prince of Darkness on 28 August 2026. The 3:57 track is self-released and sits between synthpop, dance-pop and alternative electronics, with a female vocal carrying a scene set in a fetish club at two in the morning. Läubli filed it under “Dark Electro Pop” on his own SoundCloud, where the description reads “A seductive female vocal relaying the atmosphere in a fetish club at 2am”.

Läubli is credited as the composer. He says he wrote, produced and engineered the track himself, and that he dedicated it to a friend who runs sex-positive club nights in Switzerland. No vocalist is credited on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer or SoundCloud, and the release carries no featured-artist billing – unlike two earlier Djinn & Tone Inc singles, which name Fanny Corboz in the title. The single is on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and SoundCloud. It is not on Bandcamp, where the project’s page holds only the 2020 track “Petit Génie”.

A Swiss project back in motion after four quiet years

“The Prince of Darkness” is the fourth Djinn & Tone Inc single of 2026 and the seventh overall. The catalogue opened on 18 December 2020 with “Petit Génie”, featuring Fanny Corboz and Michael Déforné, then continued with “House Arrest” on 18 February 2022 and “Tibetan Lament”, again with Corboz, on 31 March 2022. Nothing followed for almost four years. The project resumed on 4 January 2026 with “The Climate These Days”, the only release credited to Mathias Läubli rather than the project name, and carried on with “indigo Daze” on 23 January and “Swipe Right” on 3 July.

Läubli contacted Side-Line directly, writing that he was “looking for places that still cover new dark electronic music directly rather than through a paid submission platform”.

About Djinn & Tone Inc

Djinn & Tone Inc is the independent electronic project of Mathias Läubli, who works from Fribourg, Switzerland, and describes himself as a former London resident. He writes, produces and engineers the material himself, and the project has released everything to date without a label, through digital distribution under its own name.

In his own account of the project’s range, it “moves between song-based electronic music, pop experiments, guitar-driven grooves and live no-tempo sound work”. He keeps a second strand under the name Djinn Fizz, which he describes as “the quieter, ritual side of the same project” – Tibetan bowls, drones and improvised atmospheric pieces. Djinn Fizz material stays on SoundCloud and has not been issued commercially.

The first release, “Petit Génie”, came out of a 2020 collaboration with a musician who wanted something, in Läubli’s words, “Floydesque but with modern sounds”. He brought in Fanny Corboz, a singer he had worked with in an earlier band, for the vocal parts. Michael Déforné, also credited on that release, is the name of a record and hi-fi shop in Fribourg whose owner is a long-standing drummer. Corboz returned for “Tibetan Lament” in 2022. Neither singer is credited on “The Prince of Darkness”, which is Läubli’s first release aimed squarely at the dark electronic scene.

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