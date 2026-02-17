Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now is the new single from the Warsaw-based audio-visual project Miss Configure: “HUMAN_RESOURCES“. “HUMAN_RESOURCES” is out via None Other Records, and is an industrial pop / EBM track tackling AI ghost work and content moderation trauma. For those unknown with the term AI ghost work, it is the hidden human labour that makes AI systems, apps, and platforms function while remaining largely invisible to users.

The song is the second single of the upcoming concept album “The Ten Configurations”, following the January 2026 debut single “Spoiler Alert“.

In the single “HUMAN_RESOURCES” the AI voice admits that its polished surface is built on very real, very human sacrifice. Produced by project architect Jacek Fiszer, Miss Configure appears as what he calls a “Digital Aristocrat” and “AI Diva”, fronting an interface that only looks flawless because a global class of workers quietly label and filter toxic content in the background. As Miss Configure puts it: “The track positions content moderators in outsourcing hubs such as Nairobi as “sin-eaters”, absorbing the worst material from the internet so generative AI systems remain “brand safe” for end users.”

About Miss Configure

Miss Configure is a Warsaw-based industrial pop and dark electro project built around a digital persona described as an “AI Diva” and “Digital Aristocrat”, created and directed by producer Jacek Fiszer.

Miss Configure’s first release was the digital single “Spoiler Alert”, issued in January 2026 and the opening chapter of the upcoming “The Ten Configurations” album. The follow-up single “HUMAN_RESOURCES”, followed on 13 February 2026 via None Other Records.

About AI ghost work

AI ghost work is the invisible human labour that keeps “smart” systems running while being marketed as pure automation. Behind chatbots, recommendation engines, image generators, and content filters, thousands of people label data, flag abusive posts, and rank outputs so AI models look accurate, safe, and user-friendly. This work is fragmented into small tasks, often done remotely via platforms or subcontractors, and presented to clients as if the machine handled everything by itself.

A big part of AI ghost work is data annotation and content moderation. Workers tag images and videos, classify text (hate speech, self-harm, spam categories), and rate chatbot responses. In several documented cases, moderators in places like Nairobi were paid around $1–2 per hour to review hundreds of highly disturbing items per day (violence, abuse, sexual content) so large language models and social platforms can block or demote that material. They often have strict time limits per task (for example, under a minute per item) and little control over how their work is used.

The conditions are typically precarious: low and unstable pay, no long-term contracts, limited social protection, and serious mental-health risks. Exposure to graphic content is linked to anxiety, depression, and PTSD-like symptoms, while non-disclosure agreements and layers of subcontracting keep these workers out of public view. Unions, NGOs, and journalists have started to document these issues and push for better wages, recognition as employees rather than “independent contractors,” and access to proper psychological support.

You can think of ghost work as the hidden supply chain of AI: a global, distributed workforce doing the “dirty work” that makes AI outputs appear clean, neutral, and safe.

