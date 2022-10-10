Metroland – 4.0 (EP – Alfa Matrix)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop. Format: Digital, Vinyl. Background/Info: After having released several productions under the 808 Dot…
Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.
Format: Digital, Vinyl.
Background/Info: After having released several productions under the 808 Dot Pop moniker, ‘Passenger S’ moves back to the Metroland duo. Together with ‘Passenger A’ the band is now working on a new album, but first unleashes this new single/EP featured in different formats and revealing different mixes.
Content: The title song is carried by a dry, solid, bass line and the familiar ‘robotic’ Metroland components. It remains pure ‘Kraftwerk’-Pop accentuated by a melodic tune on top. The 3 other mixes featured on the digital format brings different accents. The vinyl release is a bit different revealing an extended mix at the main side and a more experimental mix as B-side.
+ + + : Metroland remains faithful to their ‘initial’ sound and yet they don’t repeat themselves. I still like the minimalism of the sound, but also the perfect harmony between different ingredients like melody and bass line. It’s also a danceable piece, which especially comes true at both first mixes and the main side of the vinyl format -which the band consider as being the ‘true’ release.
– – – : I’ll never become a fan of songs that have been remixed in and endless number of versions… but that’s just what makes Metroland and 808 Dot Pop different.
Conclusion: The Belgian Electro-robots are back on track and it sounds like they’ve found great inspiration during their break.
Best songs: “1.1”, “2.2.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.metroland.com / www.facebook.com/metrolandmusic
