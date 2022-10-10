Swiss/Italian experimental electronic trio Niton launch a rather beautifully crafted flexi-disc ‘Cemento 3D’

From time to time you come along some really beautiful productions, and when we saw this one the Swiss label Pulver und Asche, we instantly had to check out what band was behind it.

Niton is a Swiss/Italian experimental electronic music trio that formed in 2012. It features Italian musicians Luca Xelius Martegani and El Toxyque as well as Swiss cellist Zeno Gabaglio. To coincide with the celebration of their 10 year anniversary, Swiss label Pulver und Asche just released “Cemento 3D”, a re-imagined and 3D remixed version of “Cemento”, their latest album that was released in 2021 by Shameless Records.

<a href="https://pulverundasche.bandcamp.com/album/cemento-3d">Cemento 3D by Niton</a>

“Cemento 3D” is being released digitally only and comes with a physical edition of the track “Maas” in a flexi-disc created by designer Alfio Mazzei. You can check out a few picture sbelow of the release.