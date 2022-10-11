Grausame Töchter – Werkschau (Album – Scanner / Dark Dimensions)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro, Experimental, Industrial, Punk.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Grausame Töchter has released six albums between 2011 and 2021. “Werkschau” is a look back at ten years of music, but also at one of the most unique bands from the ‘Industrial/Electro’ scene. We get seventeen songs taken from the discography featuring multiple reworked and remixed edits.

Content: Defining Grausame Töchter has never been an easy thing. I always got the impression Aranea Peel and her gang have been active at the side line, mixing different influences together and creating a provocative and uncensored Electro format. Electro, Punk, Industrial and Pop have been masterly mixed together reaching a point of total artistic freedom where music, imagery and show come together in a total concept.

+ + + : This work is not a ‘best of’, but definitely an extra to the familiar edits originally released at the different albums. I like the danceable vibes emerging at the surface of the composition. It sounds now enraged and next into styled, anarchistic theatral expression. Titles like “Ich Lieve Meine Vagina” and “Fickmaschine” don’t need any translation. Grausame Töchter breaks all barriers and has no taboos. Perverted themes have been transposed into an approach of ‘total art’. Art is expression and Grausame Töchter better than any other knows how to expose its art. There are several reat songs featured, but I have a preference for the danceable Techno-Industrial remake of “Fickmaschine”. Other essential songs are the “Tanz Für Dich”-remixed version, the Minimal-Electro driven “Angst Entstellt Den Menschen”, the uplifted, Punk-Techno, version of “Mein Messer” -which brings us back to the debut album, “Wie Eine Spinne” and “Ich Darf Das” which sounds as a great final song.

– – – : There are a very few softer, and especially slower songs, which have been never my favorites.

Conclusion: If provocation wouldn’t exist, Graumsame Töchter would be its inventor, but the German formation first of all remains a great artist who never stopped to grow.

Best songs: “Fickmaschine- GetOffOnMyOwn Mix”, “Tanz Für Dich – 2022 Remix”, “Angst Entstellt Den Menschen – Werkschau Mix”, “Mein Messer – Werkscha Version”, “Wie Eine Spinne”, “Ich Darf Das”.

Rate: 8½.

