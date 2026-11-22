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German industrial rock act Melting Rust Opera has released its new album, “Dark Light Damage”, via Dark Daze Music on 18 November 2026. The ten-track record is the project’s first solo full-length since its collaborations with Carlos Perón, the Swiss musician and founding member of Yello.

“Dark Light Damage” runs ten tracks in just under 33 minutes, opening with “Interupted Species” and closing with “Queen And King”. Melting Rust Opera is centered around Stefan Bahners, who handles vocals and lyrics for the project.

Melting Rust Opera’s ‘Dark Light Damage’ tracklist

Interupted Species You Cover Yourself In Machines I Can’t Say Anything Between Us Greytyll Waiting Bodyhorror In The Storm You Want Me To Fall Queen And King

“Dark Light Damage” is available to stream on Spotify.

About Melting Rust Opera

Melting Rust Opera is a German industrial project centered around Stefan Bahners, fusing metal and industrial influences. The project has produced remixes for Anne Clark, Burton C Bell of Fear Factory, A Place to Bury Strangers, The Wedding Present, Dagobert and Laibach.

Bahners went on to collaborate with Carlos Perón, who co-founded Yello in Zurich in 1979 alongside Boris Blank and Dieter Meier before leaving the group in 1983 for a solo career. Perón and Melting Rust Opera released the single “Start Again” in May 2025, with Perón producing and Bahners providing vocals and lyrics, followed by the single “I’m a Ghost”. The collaboration grew into the debut album “Ultra Haunted Overdrive”, released on 7 August 2026 through Dark Daze Music, gathering the two singles with eight further tracks the pair produced over roughly a year.

“Dark Light Damage” follows that collaboration as Melting Rust Opera’s own album release on Dark Daze Music.

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