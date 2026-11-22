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Mythology, the Prague event built around experimental electronics, industrial and noise, holds its 2026 edition on 28 November at Subzero in Prague. Ahead of the show, Karo Kratochwil spoke with festival founder Žaneta Endlicherová (DJ Deus Ex Machina) and Richard Schneider, the musician behind Schloss Tegal, about the event’s origins, their different musical backgrounds and why they built a line-up around contrast.

Endlicherová founded Mythology in Prague in 2006 with little knowledge of industrial or noise music and no plan to build a festival around either genre. Her interests at the time lay in electro-dub, emerging dubstep and Oriental music, and the event grew out of curiosity about music that resisted easy recognition.

A turning point came in 2010, when she met Schneider, the American musician behind Schloss Tegal. His collection of experimental, industrial and post-punk recordings introduced her to a different musical history, and their relationship became part of Mythology’s development, continuing after the event’s return in 2025.

The 28 November 2026 edition at Subzero brings together John Duncan, TeZ, Tábor Radosti and Adolphobitch, alongside Endlicherová’s own DJ set as Deus Ex Machina. The festival’s promotional poster lists JTNB Monggo as the fifth act on the bill; Kratochwil’s accompanying introduction names Hecate instead.

Žaneta Endlicherová and Richard Schneider interview

Karo: Žaneta, you founded Mythology in 2006, when experimental electronics, industrial and noise occupied a rather different position in underground culture. What originally attracted you to unconventional music, and what prompted you to establish the event? Was there something you felt was missing from Prague’s musical landscape?

Žaneta: I was 28 when I started Mythology. I had always been part of underground culture and avoided the mainstream, the bands selling out sports stadiums and the music you hear on the radio. I was looking for music that could surprise my ears, something unexpected, strange and different.

But in 2006, I was listening to quite different things. I adored electro-dub, I was discovering dubstep, I loved Oriental music, and I was still very much into dancing, really dancing, all night until the clubs closed. My nights were about being out from dusk till dawn, either DJing or partying.

The first artist I invited was Serhat Köksal, who performs as 2/5 BZ, from Istanbul. His music, videos and messages were so messy, weird and difficult to grasp that they immediately caught my attention. I found that fascinating.

I had no vision or strategy for Mythology back then, and I knew very little about industrial or noise music. I was happy with the musical world I was living in. I didn’t feel anything was missing in Prague. Mythology wasn’t born out of a need to fill a gap; it grew out of curiosity and the excitement of discovering something I couldn’t easily make sense of.

Karo: You come from different musical backgrounds and generations of underground culture. Which artists, recordings or experiences fundamentally changed the way you listen to music? And after so many years together, do your musical interests tend to converge, or do you still challenge each other’s tastes?

Žaneta: Oh yes. We definitely come from very different musical backgrounds and generations. What fundamentally changed the way I listen to music was 2010, when I met Richard (Schloss Tegal), who was a fan of my DJ sets. We were both single, and he asked me for a date. Then an adventure began.

Just after we moved in together, he had to leave Czechia for 90 days because his visa was only valid for that period. During his last stay in the US, he shipped his entire record collection to my studio: approximately 1,000 vinyl records.

The shipment ended up lost in Austria instead of Czechia. Only thanks to my own detective work, and with the help of a Czech friend who speaks fluent German, were we able to track it down and have it redirected to Prague and released from customs. A friend then helped me carry the boxes up to the attic, five floors, via narrow stairs, to my studio, where I was living at the time.

Richard was in the USA, and there I was, sitting in a room full of Whitehouse, Throbbing Gristle, SPK, Maurizio Bianchi, Nurse With Wound, Esplendor Geométrico, Nocturnal Emissions, Pere Ubu, Lustmord, Conrad Schnitzler, Pierre Henry, Klaus Schulze and Iannis Xenakis, among others. An enormous collection of post-punk, noise and industrial music.

My tastes changed. I dropped everything I had been into before, and a new world of ideas opened up for me.

Now, after 16 years together, I think I’m the one challenging him musically. He thinks he’s heard everything there is to hear, but I keep proving him wrong. There’s always something new out there that he’s never heard before, and I love that.

Karo: Richard, you first performed at Mythology alongside Tábor Radosti in 2012. After the event’s long hiatus and its return in 2025, how has your understanding of its purpose changed? What would you like Mythology to become?

Richard: When I was invited to play at Mythology with Tábor Radosti in 2012, it was the first time I had ever experienced Mythology. Back then, I didn’t know much about it except that it was a party in one of Prague’s notorious clubs.

In 2025, it was resurrected as an organised birthday party, a mini music festival celebration. Sutcliffe No More were the headliners, alongside Thorofon, Vilgoc, DJ Martyn Flash and Schloss Tegal.

That was the catalyst that made us want to continue, after seeing the response from our friends, but on a larger scale. Since Prague is in the centre of Europe, we want Mythology to become an international meeting event for people interested in discovering new and innovative acts.

Karo: Mythology’s motto, “Not Everything Is Meant to Be Understood,” raises an interesting question about how we approach experimental music. We often feel compelled to identify influences, analyse structures and assign meanings to what we hear. Do you believe there are experiences that become more valuable when we stop trying to explain them?

Žaneta: Oh yes, of course. I wish you could come to Mythology and simply listen to the sounds of the music you’ll hear there, and somehow just feel them.

I’m not going to tell you how to feel. That’s entirely up to you. It’s one of the small freedoms you have in this world: to listen with your own ears and be free to experience it without thinking about what musical style it belongs to, why it was composed that way, or why you don’t hear drums or a conventional rhythm in certain tracks.

It’s natural for human beings to keep asking why. But what about simply stopping for a moment and listening? Feeling? And even after the music is over, you don’t have to judge it immediately or try to interpret it.

It’s like food. When you’re eating something delicious, just enjoy the experience; you don’t need to think about the recipe or search for the ingredients. Just eat, experience it with all your senses and enjoy it.

Give yourself a break. You don’t have to understand everything and everyone. The need to understand, categorise and analyse everything prevents us from simply experiencing it. And not everything is meant to be understood.

Karo: John Duncan has spent decades exploring the boundaries between sound art, performance, psychological confrontation and subjects that many people would prefer not to examine. What makes his work particularly relevant to Mythology, and do you think genuinely confrontational art can still challenge an audience accustomed to increasingly extreme imagery and information?

Žaneta: First, let us ask ourselves what a myth actually is. Is it necessarily an ancient story, a god or a ritual? Or can we also understand mythology as a system of beliefs, fears, taboos and collective representations through which we attempt to make sense of what it means to be human?

In Duncan’s work, I see an exploration of precisely these territories: the body, sexuality, violence, fear, desire, obsession, death and self-punishment. His subject matter touches upon something deeply rooted in the human experience, something that has always been present in mythology, rituals and the collective unconscious.

Duncan creates a situation in which we are confronted with our own reactions, our own boundaries and our prejudices.

I can relate to this on a personal level. From a young age, people simply would not leave me alone. They attributed all kinds of unfounded accusations to me. They constantly put words into my mouth, associated me with ideas that were completely contrary to my own, and told stories about me that had never happened. There seemed to be an almost relentless need to put me into a category, to define me, without ever bothering to find out who I actually was.

For me, prejudice belongs in the same category as envy, ill will and self-centredness. These are among the worst human qualities.

I am not an expert on John Duncan’s work, but I don’t think he ever set out to shock anyone. Yes, his art is confrontational. If someone finds it shocking, then so be it; that is a matter of individual perception.

Personally, I enjoy confrontation. I enjoy the way it challenges my established assumptions and disrupts the way I have become accustomed to perceiving things. There is very little in art that can genuinely shock me.

What shocks me is the state of the world and the horrors of everyday reality: ongoing genocides, the deaths of innocent victims of wars, the suffering we are exposed to or witness every day. It has become so commonplace, so relentlessly present in our lives, that we seem to have developed an immunity to the sheer magnitude of the evil of our time. Art and music cannot shock me any more. For me, ordinary everyday life is what is truly shocking.

I am drawn to the work of musicians and artists who can take me somewhere I would never have ventured on my own, and John Duncan is one of them. He explored himself, and put himself through suffering and pain primarily upon himself. The fact that we happen to be watching is our own choice. I would say we do not necessarily need to analyse Duncan at all, but we can, if we choose to, and in the process perhaps discover something about ourselves. Perhaps the most provocative thing art can do is not to shock us with something we have never seen before, but to make us recognise something within ourselves that we have never wanted to see.

Karo: TeZ has an extensive history in experimental electronic music and has worked with Clock DVA for many years, yet his independent projects explore a remarkably diverse range of technological and perceptual possibilities. What attracted you to his work, and how did he become part of this year’s programme?

Žaneta: TeZ has been a permanent member of Clock DVA since 2010. Everyone who knows Clock DVA knows Adi Newton, of course, but hardly anyone seems to know the “other” guy.

To me, TeZ is a remarkable musician and a unique artist. When I discovered his latest projects, PRAGMA, SARMUNG, LITEZ and Black BAMBOO, I fell in love with his work, so I invited him to perform. I didn’t approach him primarily from the perspective of whether he fitted the overall philosophy of my event; I was genuinely drawn to his work, and that was reason enough for me.

Karo: The programme also features Tábor Radosti and Adolphobitch, two projects with quite different approaches to industrial expression. How important is it for you to maintain a connection with the Czech underground while bringing together artists from other countries? And what determines which musicians you invite?

Žaneta: I chose Tábor Radosti because I always want to have at least one Czech band in my line-up. I’m Czech, and the festival takes place in Czechia, so this feels important to me. I also like their work and believe they deserve more attention than they currently receive.

Adolphobitch is a project by Matthias Beisl, who also organised his own festival in Linz, Austria. I was there three times, twice as a DJ myself. Through his festival Tormentum, I discovered music and projects I would probably never have come across on my own. I encountered Sutcliffe No More live for the first time there, and they later played at my last Mythology.

All the music we are describing here belongs to a specific niche scene, so it’s natural that we should stick together and support each other. It’s good to stay within familiar circles and keep returning to the musical territories you already know, but it’s equally important to remain curious, explore unfamiliar waters and create opportunities to discover things beyond your usual horizon.

Karo: This year’s programme moves between experimental sound art, ritual industrial, noise and breakcore, styles that demand quite different forms of attention and listening. Do you deliberately seek such contrasts, or do you hear a deeper connection between musical approaches that might initially seem incompatible?

Žaneta: Yes, exactly. I deliberately seek that kind of contrast. I think the approaches are incompatible, but I like challenging the listeners. I want to wake up their attention.

I want people who would never go to see one of the artists on the line-up if they were performing separately to see and hear them anyway, and to be challenged by it. I want them to hear something different from what they are used to, something outside their comfort zone. I don’t like it when people simply don’t go to see anything except the things they already know.

Karo: Richard, your work with Schloss Tegal has long explored recorded environments, psychological states and the relationship between sound and perception. Žaneta, you also approach music through your work as a DJ, but your listening experiences are clearly very personal. When encountering unfamiliar music, what attracts each of you most: composition, texture, physical impact, atmosphere or the possibility of hearing something genuinely original?

Žaneta: It’s important to distinguish between listening to music and presenting it as a DJ to an audience; they are two different things.

Listening, for me, means being aware of composition, thinking about it deeply and feeling the texture. It is a physical experience, because music has the power to make me cry. When I’m listening to music at home or through my headphones, I breathe faster, I smile, I think, I rethink, I wonder, I cry too.

Playing music as a DJ for others is different. I try to create a certain atmosphere for the audience, but it’s more on the surface, interesting tracks and mixes. I want the audience to feel positive and good; I don’t want to make them feel uncomfortable or cry.

Richard: Originality is what I look for in art and music. I am an artist myself, so I’m looking for something that will take me somewhere, someplace shocking, and communicate a message to me. Some musical genres these days are beginning to feel overdone. I’m looking for fresh identities and new genres.

Karo: Twenty years after Mythology began, experimental music is considerably easier to find online, but that doesn’t necessarily mean listeners have become more adventurous. Do you think the increased availability of music has changed the way people approach challenging work? And what would you like someone encountering Mythology for the first time to experience?

Žaneta: I think experimental music is easier to discover in the sense that some of it is now available online, but that doesn’t necessarily make it accessible to a wider audience. It is still mostly discovered by people who already have some knowledge of or interest in it. For someone who has never encountered, say, musique concrète, discovering it in the first place isn’t necessarily easy. I, for example, didn’t fully discover it until 2023.

I wouldn’t say it’s easier to consume without much attention. However elitist that might sound, I feel this music was never really intended to be understood by everyone, but rather to be explored and appreciated by a relatively small audience. And again, not everything is meant to be understood.

About Schloss Tegal and Mythology

Mythology was founded in Prague in 2006 by Žaneta Endlicherová, known as DJ Deus Ex Machina, as an independent event dedicated to experimental electronics, industrial, noise, breakcore and unconventional musical expression. Endlicherová had no fixed genre plan for the event at its outset; its direction grew from her own listening habits at the time, including electro-dub, dubstep and Oriental music, and from the first act she booked, Istanbul’s Serhat Köksal (2/5 BZ).

Richard Schneider, the American musician behind Schloss Tegal, first performed at Mythology alongside Tábor Radosti in 2012. He and Endlicherová met in 2010, and his collection of industrial, post-punk and noise recordings, including works by Whitehouse, Throbbing Gristle, SPK, Nurse With Wound and Lustmord among others, changed her own listening. Mythology went on hiatus before returning in 2025 as a one-off celebration headlined by Sutcliffe No More, alongside Thorofon, Vilgoc, DJ Martyn Flash and Schloss Tegal; the response from that show led Endlicherová and Schneider to continue the event on a larger scale.

The 28 November 2026 edition takes place at Subzero, Nádražní 3, Prague, with John Duncan, TeZ, Tábor Radosti and Adolphobitch on the bill alongside Endlicherová’s own DJ set as Deus Ex Machina, doors at 19:00. TeZ has been a member of Clock DVA since 2010 alongside Adi Newton, and also records as PRAGMA, SARMUNG, LITEZ and Black BAMBOO. Adolphobitch is the project of Matthias Beisl, who also runs the Tormentum festival in Linz, Austria. Tickets and line-up information are available through the event’s ticket page.

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Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.