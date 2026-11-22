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Since their formation in 1993, the Slovakian act KIFOTH (Kneel In Front Of The Hangman) has carved out a distinct niche within the European EBM and Industrial scene. What began as a project founded by K-Head and Mir Colon has evolved over the years from raw, uncompromising EBM into a multifaceted Electronic sound, increasingly embracing Industrial textures, Experimental elements, and dark atmospheric layers. With albums released on labels such as Out Of Line, Vendetta Music, EK Product and now Aliens Production, the band has established a distinctive identity without ever confining itself to a single style. Following a period of relative silence, KIFOTH returned with “Lost Territory”, followed by “Artificial Territory” – an album in which existing compositions were reworked through Experimental production techniques, including AI-driven processes. Today, KIFOTH continues to push its musical boundaries, with a renewed live lineup and a sound that combines its original EBM roots with fresh Electronic influences. I sat down with the band to discuss their musical evolution, creative collaborations, and what the future holds for KIFOTH. (Courtesy by Inferno Sound Diaries)

KIFOTH interview

SL: You have been active as KIFOTH for over 30 years, and a great deal has happened during that time—from personal developments and musical evolution to collaborations with various labels, the addition of a new member, and major changes in the world around you. How do you look back on this journey, and how do you see your lives and roles as artists today compared to when you first started making music?

mir Colon: mir Colon does exist thanks to KIFOTH. I love the unique dimension in which mir Colon operates, whilst at the same time having a positive influence on my everyday life. The contemporary art scene has many more dimensions than it did in the nineties. Ultimately, this has led to the brutal relentlessness of the song’s life cycle and the principle of consumerism.

SL: Last year saw the release of “Lost Territory”, which, after years of silence, featured four new tracks, followed by a series of remixes of older material. Let’s start by discussing those new tracks. What prompted you to start creating new music after such a long period of inactivity? What were your main sources of inspiration, and how did the tracks take shape?

Keyhead: Yes, it has been quite a long time since the previous KIFOTH release, but not for me personally. I’ve been active in several bands and involved in production and remix work. During what could be called the long break following the “Extensive Report” album, I actually wrote a lot of material. With the project Eclipsed, we released two albums on the Aliens Production and Electrofrequent labels.

Eclipsed is a collaborative project with members of Samhain and a few special guests, including Don Gordon from Numb and James Mendez from Jihad. It’s quite experimental and focused on pure electronics.

I also wrote and co-produced the two most recent albums by the Czech EBM band Vanessa, where I eventually became a full member. I also joined them on two years of touring, which took up a lot of my time.

There was actually a lot of material ready, but it was important to find the right mood and sound that would work with Mir Colon’s lyrics and feel right for a release under the KIFOTH name. I think everything finally came together, and the songs now fit perfectly, both musically and lyrically, to deliver the message we wanted to convey.

SL: This year, you followed up with “Artificial Territory”, featuring your own remixes of the four new tracks. How did this idea come about, and what did the remixing process involve? Where did you draw your inspiration from, and how did your ideas evolve during the process? What are the main differences in terms of approach, sound design, and production between the original versions and these new interpretations?

Keyhead: Yeah, that idea came to me immediately after hearing the remixes by my friends who contributed to the “Lost Territory” album. I was really excited to hear how they had transformed the sound and arrangements of the KIFOTH tracks. It made me wonder how differently they could reinterpret the music we had created.

At the same time, I had started experimenting with AI tools the previous year. I realized that AI isn’t really the right tool for generating completely new songs, ideas, or riffs, but it can be very useful for inspiration and certain aspects of the production process.

I have to say that, in real life, AI is a great tool for making perfect whisky, but it will never create the grain. As our original idea was to create a remix album rather than write new songs, I was convinced that this release would sound completely different from the original.

I reopened the original recording session projects and started experimenting with AI tools on some of the individual instrument stems, using them to regenerate and reinterpret certain elements. The idea was to recreate some of the original riffs in a different way, using the actual music as a starting point. That’s also what explains the album title, “Artificial Territory”.

Most of the stems and sound design elements come from the original album tracks, but some portions of every track have been replaced or transformed. The main melodies and lyrics remain the same, and even the vocal articulation is largely preserved, although the interpretation has changed.

Initially, we still used Mir Colon’s original vocals, but eventually, to make the album more experimental and colourful, we decided to regenerate the vocals on some tracks as well, replacing them with female voices. And I like the result a lot!

Of course, once you start changing the production and introducing new stems, you inevitably need to rewrite certain passages, completely rethink fills and bass lines, and make other adjustments to preserve the originality of each track rather than simply relying on repetitive, AI-generated loops.

It was a really fun workflow, and I think it’s quite useful as a source of inspiration, although I wouldn’t recommend using it as the foundation for creating music. Turning the results into something that follows the author’s concept and the desired structure requires almost as much work as composing a track from scratch. Sometimes it’s even more complicated!

SL: Throughout your career, KIFOTH has consistently maintained a critical perspective on society and the world we live in. With “Lost Territory”, however, there seems to be a growing sense of concern, perhaps even fear, about where things are heading and what we will leave behind for future generations. Could you elaborate on the ideas behind these lyrics? Do you still see any grounds for optimism, or do you believe we are approaching a point of no return?

mir Colon: The “Lost Territory” concept focuses primarily on the crises facing the modern world and the depletion of resources. The lyrics are not in the style of conventional song lyrics. I deliberately aimed to create journalistic columns. A straightforward presentation of facts, a call for participants to take an interest in issues such as the impending scarcity of natural resources, the climate crisis and the energy crisis. Demographics, health and ageing, geopolitics and the future of the world. Technological progress and its risks: artificial intelligence, biotechnology, genetic modification, and the question of whether society can ethically and safely manage their rapid development.

Without hope, I would not have the strength to uphold the conviction that there is a way forward. I portray the present as a chain of interconnected crises — environmental, energy, demographic, technological and political. At the same time, I support well-known theories, such as the circular economy, clean technologies, international cooperation and, above all, the individual responsibility of every person.

SL: I have always found it fascinating when artists—musicians and other creative minds alike—work around a particular theme or concept. How does this process unfold for you? Does a theme emerge naturally as the music takes shape, or does the initial concept determine the composition, atmosphere, sound design, and overall direction of a track?

mir Colon: In most cases, the concept and the sound composition emerge independently in the early stages. Our work is inspired by present-day stimuli and themes. We’ve been friends since our school days. By this I mean to say that there is an exceptional connection between us – something like a special data channel. Through this channel, we share the initial ideas with one another, and the journey towards creating the final composition is a process of interweaving, complementing, reshaping… but above all, of fascinating emotional and energetic waves. Once again, and as always, I am fascinated by just how much energy and emotion we manage to capture in the final recording.

SL: You have been involved with KIFOTH for many years, while also pursuing various side projects. How do you distinguish between these different musical outlets, and do you consider any of them your main project? Are you currently working on new material or exploring other creative directions? What are your plans and ambitions for the future, both individually and as KIFOTH?

Keyhead: I enjoy many different kinds and subgenres of Electronic music, and each has its own characteristic structures and elements. Since I collaborate with musicians and singers who have their own specific tastes and styles, I always try to adapt my approach and production accordingly.

You can hear examples of my production work on Vanessa albums such as “Ghost Army” and “Škleb”, as well as on various remixes and cover versions. Eclipsed, for example, is a project where my main contribution is in creating melodies, samples, loops, and drum patterns.

In parallel, I started performing live with my own ambient solo project, Keyhead, and I’m planning to release an album soon, hopefully around New Year. It consists of material reflecting different personal moods and experiences collected over the past seven years. The project is more focused on Ambient music and a kind of film scoring.

KIFOTH will definitely remain my main project for the future. However, things tend to move a little more slowly than with my other projects because there are clearer structural requirements and compromises regarding how the songs and albums should sound and develop, as well as more people involved in the creative process.

We already have some new material in place, but following the release of “Lost Territory”, we’ve mainly been focusing on live shows, with more dates planned. And I’m really enjoying that!

With our new member Blažena from Samhain, who plays live drums during our shows, we’ve basically been rearranging our older tracks for every tour. We want to make room for the drums while also ensuring that the overall sound fits in with our newer material. We already have several shows confirmed through next June, and I think that after that we’ll be able to dedicate all our time to working on new material, which we hopefully plan to release in the second half of 2028.

Until then, I wish all the best to Side-Line and all our fans. I’m sure we’ll meet again at some live shows in the meantime!

About KIFOTH

KIFOTH formed in Slovakia in 1993 as Kneel In Front Of The Hangman, a project built around K-Head (now performing as Keyhead) on music and Mir Colon on vocals. The duo’s first live show took place in 1994 at the “Young Apollo” festival, as recounted in a 2017 Side-Line interview. After a run of self-released albums, two albums followed on Out Of Line and two more on Vendetta Music; Side-Line’s own archive from that period refers to the project as Kneel In Front Of The Executioner, before the band settled on the KIFOTH name. The debut album, “Spectaclebreakers,” was released in 1999, and “Extensive Report” followed on EK Product.

The live album “Alive:d,” recorded during the 2017 “Extinction Of Mankind” tour, was released in January 2020 on the band’s own label. After six years without new studio material, KIFOTH returned in November 2025 with “Lost Territory,” its first release for the Bratislava-based label Aliens Production: four new tracks plus nine remixes contributed by Samhain, Last Influence Of Brain, Sleepwalk, Disharmony, The Opposer Divine, Terminal State, Brain Leisure, Deflect and The Witch Said No.

The follow-up, “Artificial Territory,” followed on CD and digital on June 11, 2026. It revisited the four “Lost Territory” tracks plus an older song from “Spectaclebreakers” in ten new mixes produced by the band itself, mastered by Anatoly “Tokee” Grinberg with design by Housecore, and was reviewed by Side-Line in October 2026. The band’s current studio and live lineup lists Keyhead, Mir Colon and drummer Blažena, formerly of Samhain, who joined for the act’s recent touring. This interview follows that lineup and release history, with KIFOTH discussing its musical evolution and plans for new material.

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