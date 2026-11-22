OBSEXED’s “Night Reverbs” cassette, out via Detriti Records, previews the Italian duo’s second album with five new tracks.

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Italian post-punk duo OBSEXED has released “Night Reverbs”, a five-track cassette the band describes as a preview of its upcoming second album. Detriti Records, the Berlin label, issued the tape on 1 October 2026.

<a href="https://detritirecords.bandcamp.com/album/obsexed-night-reverbs" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Night Reverbs by Obsexed</a>

“Night Reverbs” was written, performed and recorded by OBSEXED between 2025 and 2026, and mixed and mastered by Maurizio Baggio at La Distilleria. Bandcamp credits list the band as Marco Scarabel and Giuseppe Taibi, a change from the Scarabel-Casarrubia line-up credited on the band’s debut album.

OBSEXED’s ‘Night Reverbs’ tracklist

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“Night Reverbs” is available as a limited-edition cassette via Detriti Records.

About OBSEXED

Marco Scarabel founded OBSEXED in Italy during the isolation of the pandemic lockdowns, recording his first material alone. The project’s earliest work, the single “Five Days” backed with “Too Much Spring Into This Cold Night”, was released digitally in 2022.

Angelo Casarrubia joined as the band’s second member for the debut album “The Wedding”, released on 20 September 2024 in two editions: a full CD version through Industrial Complexx, and a vinyl edition through Oráculo Records carrying a shorter tracklist plus the two 2022 single tracks. Scarabel and Casarrubia had previously played together in Buzz Aldrin and Bromance.

For “Night Reverbs”, OBSEXED’s Bandcamp credits list the duo as Marco Scarabel and Giuseppe Taibi. The five-track cassette marks the band’s first release through Detriti Records and its first new material since “The Wedding”.

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