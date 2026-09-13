Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Swiss electronic musician Carlos Perón and German industrial project Melting Rust Opera released their debut full-length collaboration, “Ultra Haunted Overdrive”, on 7 August 2026 through Dark Daze Music. The ten-track album follows two prior joint singles, “Start Again” and “I’m a Ghost”, and gathers a further eight tracks the pair produced over roughly a year of work.

Perón produced the album’s tracks, while Melting Rust Opera’s Stefan Bahners handles vocals and lyrics throughout. “Ultra Haunted Overdrive” runs just under 43 minutes and opens with “Quick and Dirty”, followed by “I’m a Ghost”, “An Other Crime”, “Get the Night Out of Your Head”, “Clean Up”, “It’s Not OK”, “The Disasters We Face”, “I Will Adore You”, “Start Again” and the closing “One Star”. The record brings an industrial rock sound that mixes aggressive guitar structures with electronic production and noise elements, moving between brutal and melancholic registers across its ten tracks.

The two singles carried over from earlier releases were both already covered on Side-Line: “I’m a Ghost” appeared as a standalone single on 10 December 2025, and “Start Again”, produced by Perón with vocals and lyrics from Bahners, opened the collaboration on 2 May 2025. A third advance track, “An Other Crime”, followed as a single on 13 March 2026 before landing on the album.

Carlos Perón and Melting Rust Opera’s collaboration history

Perón and Melting Rust Opera had already worked together before their first joint single. Perón contributed to “Manipuliert – Carlos Peròn Trümmer Mischung” on Melting Rust Opera’s 2023 EP “Neue Trümmer”, and mastered the band’s 2024 album “The Power Of I Don’t Care”, also released on Dark Daze Music. “Ultra Haunted Overdrive” is the first release credited jointly to both acts as a full-length collaboration.

About Carlos Perón

Carlos Perón is a Swiss electronic musician from Zurich, one of the three founding members of the legendary Swiss synth-pop trio Yello, formed with Boris Blank and Dieter Meier in 1979. He left the group in 1983 to pursue a solo career spanning electronic experiments, film soundtracks and conceptual releases on labels including Ralph Records, Dark Daze Music and SPV. Early solo works include “Impersonator” (1981) and the soundtrack “Die Schwarze Spinne” (1983), followed by a series of conceptual releases through the 1990s and 2000s. Perón founded the Eisenberg label in the late 1980s and launched the “Der Eisenberg Sampler” compilation series, later revived with Norwegian label Sub Culture Records. He also works as a producer and mastering engineer, having worked with acts including Punch ‘n’ Judy and Piston Damp, and with Beborn Beton in Switzerland and Cologne. Through 2025 and into 2026, Perón has released a run of metal-leaning singles under his Dark Daze Music imprint, alongside his ongoing work with Melting Rust Opera.

About Melting Rust Opera

Melting Rust Opera is an experimental industrial and metal project based in Rheinbach, Germany, centered on musician and producer Stefan Bahners, with Wilson May contributing live percussion. The project emerged in late 2016 or early 2017 after Bahners’ earlier project, Die Rostigen Löffel, went on hiatus, and combines industrial, avant-garde and noise elements with rock and metal structures. Melting Rust Opera’s discography includes the full-lengths “The Rise and Fall of Flesh Wire” (2021) and “different places” (2022), the EP “Neue Trümmer” and the release “Broken Zukunft” in 2023, and “The Power Of I Don’t Care” (2024). The project has also released remix work, including a version of Laibach’s “Bossanova” (2017), two remixes for Dagobert’s single “Das Mädchen aus der schönen Welt”, a remix of Anne Clark’s “Orange Suns” for “Synaesthesia – Classics Reworked”, and a remix of A Place To Bury Strangers’ “I’m Hurt” for “See Through You: Rerealized”. “Ultra Haunted Overdrive” extends the project’s ongoing work with Perón into its first joint album.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com