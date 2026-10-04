Mass Minor releases ‘Get Up’ single

Mass Minor releases “Get Up” on Metropolis Records, a single from the Austin darkwave and electronic rock project ahead of a new album in 2027.

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Mass Minor, the Austin, Texas-based darkwave and electronic rock project of Andrew J. Martin Jr., released the single “Get Up” on 2 October 2026 via Metropolis Records.

<a href="https://massminor.bandcamp.com/album/get-up" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Get Up by Mass Minor</a>

“This song is a conversation with God at 169 BPM about sin, money, mortality and the things we sacrifice our lives to,” Martin says of the track. “It comes from this idea of asking God to save us from problems we created ourselves. Maybe it’s not God’s job to save us. Maybe we need to fix our own shit. You’re the one holding the light. Get up.”

A music video for “Get Up”, directed by Teresa Jolie and edited by Beau Loy, accompanies the release.

“Get Up” follows “Nowhere Now”, issued as a single in late July. Both songs are set to appear on a new Mass Minor album, “Beyond The Edge Of Reason”, due out in late February 2027 on Metropolis Records.

About Mass Minor

Mass Minor is the Austin, Texas-based project of Andrew J. Martin Jr., who blends atmospheric synths and driving guitars with post-punk, synth-pop and alternative rock influences. Martin self-released the project’s debut album, “Become Each Other”, in 2020, followed by a run of singles later collected on EPs.

The project built a presence in the dark alternative scene through radio support, multiple SXSW appearances and shows alongside acts including Twin Tribes, Ultra Sunn, TRAITRS, Vision Video, Urban Heat and Sacred Skin. Mass Minor signed to Metropolis Records and released the single “Nowhere Now” in July 2026, followed by “Get Up” on 2 October 2026. Both tracks lead into the project’s next album, “Beyond The Edge Of Reason”, due in late February 2027.

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