Austin darkwave act Mass Minor released the single “Nowhere Now” on Metropolis Records on July 31, 2026, ahead of the album “Beyond the Edge of Reason”.

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Austin, Texas darkwave and electronic rock project Mass Minor released the single “Nowhere Now” on July 31, 2026 through Metropolis Records. The digital single follows Mass Minor’s recent signing to the label and introduces themes from the band’s second album, “Beyond the Edge of Reason”, set for early November 2026.

Mass Minor ‘Nowhere Now’: sound and themes

“Nowhere Now” opens with pulsating synth-bass and distorted bass guitar before electric guitar enters and drives the song through a rising build in intensity. Mass Minor is led by singer, guitarist and producer Andrew J. Martin, Jr., who blends atmospheric synths and driving guitars into cinematic songwriting, drawing on post-punk, synth-pop and alternative rock alongside darkwave.

Martin describes the song’s subject as the gap between self-image and self-deception: “This song explores the tension between who we are and who we’ve convinced ourselves we should be. It is centred around the recurring lyric ‘What if what we’re fighting for was never really ours to hold?’ and examines self-deception, transformation and the difficult process of letting go.”

The single is available now on Bandcamp and streaming platforms.

<a href="https://massminor.bandcamp.com/album/nowhere-now" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Nowhere Now by Mass Minor</a>

About Mass Minor

Mass Minor is a darkwave and electronic rock project based in Austin, Texas, led by Andrew J. Martin, Jr. The project self-issued its debut album, “Become Each Other”, in 2020, a nine-track release blending alternative electronic rock, new wave and synth-pop. Mass Minor has since maintained a presence in the dark alternative scene through local Austin radio support and recurring appearances at SXSW in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

In 2024, Mass Minor released two EPs, “Vast Reflections” and “Dark Mode”, continuing a collaboration with producer Tim Palmer. The band has performed alongside acts including Twin Tribes, Ultra Sunn, TRAITRS, Vision Video, Urban Heat and Sacred Skin, and toured venues such as the Crystal Ballroom in Portland.

Mass Minor signed to Metropolis Records in 2026 and released “Nowhere Now” on July 31, marking the project’s label debut. The single precedes Mass Minor’s second full-length album, “Beyond the Edge of Reason”, scheduled for release in early November 2026.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)