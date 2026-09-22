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Manufracture Music release the single “System Apathy” on 20 October 2026, under a pre-order campaign already live on Bandcamp. The Vienna-based project, run by producer Valerian Steel, built the track entirely on analog synthesizers, drum machines and raw voltage, with no software instruments involved.

<a href="https://manufracturemusic.bandcamp.com/album/system-apathy" target="_blank" rel="noopener">System Apathy by Manufracture Music</a>

The Bandcamp description frames the release as continuing the project’s A.C.I. concept, short for Analog Core Industrial: “Manufracture Music operates on a strict hardware-first philosophy. […] Forged in Vienna, ‘System Apathy’ is built entirely on unforgiving analog synthesizers, drum machines, and raw voltage. The physical behavior of the machines – their limitations, imperfections, and textures – becomes the composition itself.”

Steel described the approach directly to Side-Line as “a cold, relentless EBM transmission born from technological friction and dystopian sound design.”

Manufracture Music’s second A.C.I. release

“System Apathy” follows “The Scene Lies (A.C.I. Manifesto)“, the two-track statement Manufracture Music released on 14 August 2026 that introduced A.C.I. as a stated concept: hardware-only production positioned against generative AI tools in the electronic underground. Where that release was framed as a spoken-word manifesto, “System Apathy” returns the project to song form while keeping the same zero-software constraint.

About Manufracture Music

Manufracture Music is the industrial, EBM and darkwave project of producer Valerian Steel, based in Vienna, Austria. He also runs the dance-oriented Fourtyfication*5 and the ambient-leaning Music of Synergia under his own name, and has worked with a vocalist credited only as Enzo across several Manufracture Music tracks.

The debut album “Fractured Empires” appeared in early 2025, followed by the “Mormon” EP on 29 March 2025 and a run of singles through 2025 and 2026, including “Isolated”, “Ghosts” featuring Enzo, “Blood Syntax”, “Hateration”, “Tearfall”, “End of Life”, “Null Rite System” featuring Enzo, “Kinetic Decay”, “Skip My Tracks” and “Synthetic Species”. “The Scene Lies (A.C.I. Manifesto)” introduced the A.C.I. concept on 14 August 2026, and “System Apathy” now becomes the second release built under that same hardware-only method, due 20 October 2026.

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