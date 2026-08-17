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Austrian industrial project Manufracture Music released “The Scene Lies (A.C.I. Manifesto)” on Bandcamp on 14 August 2026. The two-track release is self-issued and is billed on the album page to Valerian Steel, the producer behind the project, rather than to the Manufracture Music name that carries the rest of the catalogue.

The two parts run 2:09 and 2:20 and are built from spoken word over hardware electronics. The credits list the gear as “Real Analog Synthesizers, Modular Systems, No Plug-ins” and name the concept as A.C.I., short for Analog Core Industrial.

Steel sets the release against what he describes as double standards over generative tools in the electronic underground. He put it this way in his mail to Side-Line: “This scene has devolved into one massive, hypocritical lie. Everyone’s crying about AI while secretly consuming digital plastic and letting algorithms steer their lives. […] So instead of a polished track, I dropped a raw, analog rage manifesto. No plug-in magic. Real hardware, real friction.”

<a href="https://manufracturemusic.bandcamp.com/album/the-scene-lies-a-c-i-manifesto" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Scene Lies (A.C.I. Manifesto) by Valerian Steel</a>

The Bandcamp text puts it more bluntly: “THIS IS NOT A SONG. THIS IS A WARNING. An artistic protest against the digital rot and AI hypocrisy infecting our scene. The foundation of A.C.I. (Analog Core Industrial). No plug-in magic. No safe-space bullshit. Just raw hardware, friction, and human intent.”

The subject is one Side-Line has measured before. In July 2026 the magazine published AI in the dark music scene: A survey of 821 scene professionals, which put numbers to how artists, labels and promoters in this scene use and reject generative tools.

What Manufracture Music mean by Analog Core Industrial

In a July 2026 interview published on the lyrics-analysis site Analyze My Lyrics, Steel described A.C.I. as his own coinage for music tracked strictly on analogue synthesizers with no generative audio, and confirmed that the capital R in the ManufRacture spelling is deliberate: a nod to manufacture as handmade work rather than prompted output. He also said in that interview that he deliberately uses AI-generated visuals and cover art as a counterpoint to the audio, and that purist forums pushed back on the idea. No video has been posted for the new release.

About Manufracture Music

Manufracture Music is the industrial, EBM and darkwave project of producer Valerian Steel, based in Austria. He runs two further projects under his own name, the dance-oriented Fourtyfication*5 and the ambient-leaning Music of Synergia, and works with a vocalist credited only as Enzo across several Manufracture Music tracks.

The debut album “Fractured Empires”, ten tracks, appeared in early 2025, followed by the three-track “Mormon” EP on 29 March 2025. A run of singles came out over the next eighteen months: “Isolated” on 22 May 2025, “Ghosts” featuring Enzo on 25 May 2025, “Blood Syntax” on 3 June 2025, “Hateration” on 9 December 2025, “Tearfall” on 14 January 2026, “End of Life” on 16 February 2026, “Null Rite System” featuring Enzo on 14 April 2026, “Kinetic Decay” on 28 April 2026, “Skip My Tracks” on 7 July 2026 and “Synthetic Species” on 28 July 2026. Bandcamp-only versions of “Fractal” and “Transmutation” featuring Enzo were posted in June 2026 and February 2026 respectively. Every release to date has been self-issued.

“The Scene Lies (A.C.I. Manifesto)” is the first Manufracture Music release the producer presents as a statement of method rather than a song, and the first to carry A.C.I. as its stated concept.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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