Alesoun’s debut self-titled EP “S/T” is out December 4, 2026, on vinyl and digital, preceded by a video for “Sins, Erased” on November 27.

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London-based dark-pop artist Alesoun will release her debut EP, S/T, on December 4, 2026, on vinyl and digital. A video for the closing track “Sins, Erased” follows on November 27, a week ahead of the EP itself. The four-track release is self-released in association with Ritual Reverb.

Alesoun wrote the EP’s songs alone in her bedroom before turning to producer David Lawrie, whose credits include The Royal Ritual, IAMX, London After Midnight and Phildel. Lawrie’s arrangements set Alesoun’s lyrics, which the artist has described as deeply personal, against synths and electronic beats.

<a href="https://alesoun.bandcamp.com/album/s-t-ep" target="_blank" rel="noopener">S/T by Alesoun</a>

The EP opens with “How Much Can You Suffer?”, which questions self-sabotaging habits, followed by “Bury The Bones”, about a past relationship. “Dead Wood”, a dark-pop track about cutting ties with people who betray trust, has already picked up support from BBC Introducing. The closing track, “Sins, Erased”, addresses the inner struggles that leave someone numb and questioning their faith in humanity.

The 12″ vinyl edition comes in a deluxe sleeve with artwork by Vara Pappas and includes the digital download.

S/T – Tracklist

How Much Can You Suffer? Bury The Bones Dead Wood Sins, Erased

About Alesoun

Alesoun is a dark-pop project from London, started by its namesake artist shortly before the pandemic as a solo writing outlet. Working alone with a guitar and bass, she developed songs from stream-of-consciousness writing sessions before bringing the material to producer David Lawrie (The Royal Ritual, IAMX, London After Midnight, Phildel), whose unconventional arrangement style shaped the EP’s electronic, synth-driven sound.

S/T, her debut release, is scheduled for December 4, 2026, on vinyl and digital, preceded by a video for “Sins, Erased” on November 27. Alesoun has said she plans a full-length album in 2027.

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