Magnetic Skies – Fragments (Digital Album – Reprint Records)

Magnetic Skies is a British trio led by Simon Kent (vocals), Jo Womar (keyboards), and Lenin Alegria (drums). The group released its debut album in 2019 and has since built a substantial discography. Their latest album was released at the end of 2025.

Very quickly, the band’s Electro-Pop style comes to the forefront, carrying clear references to the late 80s. What stands out most to me are the exceptionally beautiful, vintage-sounding strings, which add a magical and nostalgic dimension to the music. There are also moments of ‘harder’ guitar sounds woven into the arrangements. The songs are crafted with care and attention to detail, something that is also evident in the vocal production. The tracks range from dreamy atmospheres to power Pop, and at times the overall sound brings to mind an imaginary blend of IAMX and Pet Shop Boys.

If you’re not yet familiar with this band, Fragments serves as an excellent introduction, and in my opinion, Magnetic Skies certainly has the potential to attract the attention of a larger label. (Rating:7½).

https://magneticskies.bandcamp.com/track/slow-motion

