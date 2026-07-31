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This new EP from Brussels-based (Belgian) Lovelorn Dolls is a truly special—and above all, deeply emotional—release. Following the sudden passing of Bernard Daubresse, the band has chosen to issue these songs as a tribute. The tracks were still written and recorded with Daubresse, with the exception of the closing bonus track. That final song serves as the ultimate farewell, performed by Kristell together with several friends during his funeral.

I have watched this band evolve over the years, and their latest album, “Deadtime Stories” (2024), was a magnificent achievement. These new songs continue along the same path, showcasing the perfect balance between aggressive Goth-Metal guitars and melodic, ethereal synths. Towering above it all is Kristell Lowagie’s voice—fragile yet powerful, vulnerable yet commanding. The result is a sublime blend of raw intensity and irresistibly melodic, Pop-infused choruses. The bonus track, however, stands apart. Deeply personal, understated, and profoundly melancholic, it provides a fitting and moving conclusion to this tribute.

Lovelorn Dolls is not coming to an end. The band will continue with producer and guitarist Eric Renwart, embarking on a new chapter under the most difficult of circumstances—just when it seemed they had truly found their stride. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Call Me Your Ghost”:

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/track/call-me-your-ghost-2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Call Me Your Ghost by Lovelorn Dolls</a>

About Lovelorn Dolls

Lovelorn Dolls began in Brussels, Belgium, in 2010 as Lovelorn, formed around vocalist Kristell Lowagie and guitarist, programmer and producer Bernard Daubresse. The pair released the demo “An Intense Feeling of Affection” in 2011 and signed to Alfa Matrix, issuing the debut album “The House of Wonders” in 2013 and “Japanese Robot Invasion” in 2014. Further EPs “After Dark”, “The Thrill” and “Happy Valentine” followed, along with a reworked edition of “An Intense Feeling of Affection”.

After a pause in activity, the band returned with the EP “Lament” and the album “Darker Ages” in 2018, then the fourth album “Deadtime Stories” in 2024 on Alfa Matrix/Spleen+. Guitarist and engineer Eric Renwart joined the group for the 2025 “True Crimes” EP. Bernard Daubresse died in November 2025. Lovelorn Dolls continues with Lowagie and Renwart, and issued this Digital/CD edition of “True Crimes” as a tribute to Daubresse, its songs written and recorded with him except for the closing bonus track.

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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