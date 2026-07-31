Oakland electro-industrial project OUR GRAVES will release “Age of Agony” on 13 August 2026, led by singles “Driven to Ruin” and “March with the Dead.”

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Oakland-based electro-industrial project OUR GRAVES will release a new album, Age of Agony, on 13 August 2026. The ten-track record fuses the intensity of aggrotech with the clean mechanical drive of EBM. Founder Ron Graves leads the release with two advance tracks, “Driven to Ruin” and “March with the Dead.”

<a href="https://ourgravesmusic.bandcamp.com/album/age-of-agony" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Age of Agony by Our Graves</a>

“Age of Agony” runs ten tracks: “Age of Agony,” “March with the Dead,” “Driven to Ruin,” “Follow the Leader,” “Blackout Revelation,” “Hate Machine,” “Sacrifice Eternally,” “Are You Ready,” “Broken Circuitry,” and “Destroy the Silence.” The album will be available on all major streaming platforms alongside the Bandcamp release.

Ron Graves on the direction of ‘Age of Agony’

Graves addresses the shift in direction between his two albums, describing a move from exploration toward a more focused statement:

Until now, I was testing the boundaries of the project’s sound. With Age of Agony, the goal was to sharpen it. I wanted to move past exploration and create something fierce and intentional to help myself and others find connection in the anger and fear of watching society go to shit and being powerless to change things.

About OUR GRAVES

OUR GRAVES is an Oakland, California electro-industrial project founded in 2024 by Ron Graves, who also works under Suicide Queen. The project released its debut album, “System Overload,” on 4 October 2024, a ten-track record that grew out of a period of grief and reflection following the loss of Graves’ father, with tracks addressing societal decay, personal struggle and oppressive institutions. OUR GRAVES followed with the single “Comply or Die” on 25 November 2025, released as a three-track record pairing the title track with remixes of “Self Destruction” and “Intruder.” “Age of Agony” is OUR GRAVES’ second full-length album, arriving 13 August 2026 and continuing the project’s electro-industrial and EBM direction.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)