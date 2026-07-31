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Buenos Aires label Cyclical Dreams has released Fragments From the Waning World, a Berlin School and dark ambient album by Almost Random built around six short stories by H.P. Lovecraft. The digital edition went up on Bandcamp on 31 July 2026, at a reduced price until 5 August, alongside a CD edition sold through Kunaki and downloads through Payhip; the album also streams on Spotify and YouTube.

<a href="https://cyclicaldreams.bandcamp.com/album/fragments-from-the-waning-world-cyd-0163" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Fragments From the Waning World by Almost Random</a>

“Fragments From the Waning World” runs six tracks: “Dreams moor at that Dock” (8:06), “An open Door above the mists” (7:39), “Night at the Nameless city” (5:09), “It reached Everything” (9:17), “What Answers in darkness” (7:00) and “I walk whilst the world Unravelled” (4:55). The album was recorded almost entirely on a Eurorack modular synthesizer, with the exception of the lead on “Night at the Nameless city,” which was played on an Arturia Pigment virtual synth.

Almost Random’s ‘Fragments From the Waning World’ traces Lovecraft’s Dream Cycle

Almost Random describes “Fragments From the Waning World” as “conceived as a journey through six short stories by Howard Phillips Lovecraft,” moving from the docks of Celephaïs through the mists of Kingsport before reaching the darker tales of the Cthulhu Mythos. The album is dedicated to David Camus, the French translator whose work reintroduced Almost Random to Lovecraft’s writing, with additional thanks credited to Ivan Cohen and Adrien Perinot. Artwork for the release comes from Cyclical Dreams, with photography by Amp Puttipong.

About Almost Random

No public biography for Almost Random could be verified. The release is hosted directly through the Cyclical Dreams Bandcamp account rather than a separate artist page. “Fragments From the Waning World” follows other 2026 additions to the Cyclical Dreams catalog previously covered by Side-Line, including D*Time’s “Nightwoven”, released 8 May 2026, and Christian Wittman’s “Andromeda”, released 5 January 2026, both Berlin School and ambient releases on the same Buenos Aires-based label. Cyclical Dreams describes itself as a label, distributor and cultural project focused on Berlin School, ambient, soundscape, space music and drone.

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