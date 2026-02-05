Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Swedish darkwave / post-punk project Darkplace will release its new single “Älvdans” digitally on 6 February 2026 as the third and final preview of the upcoming album “About Nordic Folklore,” due 6 March 2026 via Icons Creating Evil Art.

“Älvdans” follows the 2025 single “Näcken” and the January 2026 single “Maran,” completing a triptych of tracks built around Nordic mythological beings that also structure the nine-song album “About Nordic Folklore”.

Where earlier singles focused on paralysis and nocturnal terror, “Älvdans” centres on movement and compulsion. As the artist summarises, “Where Maran embodies paralysis and nocturnal terror, Älvdans represents movement — the unseen force that lures the body forward.”

Folklore theme and sound of ‘Älvdans’

“Älvdans” draws on the Scandinavian myth of siren-like beings who appear dancing on fog-covered meadows at night, luring onlookers into a trance that ends in madness or death. Musically, the track pushes Darkplace further from overt electronics into a folky, almost baroque darkwave palette.

Darkplace notes that the composition grew from ambience outward: “I began by trying to capture what a foggy meadow would sound like,” with the track then building toward a chorus “entirely about the dance.” The arrangement introduces drums gradually, with the first chorus entering as if footsteps emerge from fog, reinforcing the narrative of dancers slowly joining the sirens’ circle.

Below is the beautiful video teaser for the single.

“About Nordic Folklore” is scheduled for digital release on 6 March 2026 and is currently available for pre-order as a digital album on Bandcamp, including immediate access to three advance tracks and the full album upon release.

<a href="https://darkplacemusic.bandcamp.com/album/about-nordic-folklore" rel="noopener">About Nordic Folklore by Darkplace</a>

About Darkplace

Darkplace is an anonymous music and art project based in Stockholm (Sweden), presenting itself as a multi-disciplinary entity where music, digital painting and animation form a unified conceptual output. The art-driven project is rooted in post-punk but drawing on experimental rock, alt-pop, shoegaze and related genres.

Darkplace first appeared publicly in early 2023 with the single “Arken Över Hesselby,” a track and video set in an alternate version of the Hässelby suburb, accompanied by animated digital paintings. Subsequent 2023 singles “Fearmonger,” “Cars” and “This Is Loud” expanded a narrative set in a bleak, alternate Stockholm, each supported by videos built from multi-layered digital artwork involving photography, 3D sculpting, oil-style digital painting and animation.

The debut full-length “About The End Of The World” was released digitally on 27 October 2023 via Icons Creating Evil Art, with a concept linking all eleven tracks to an unfolding, visually documented storyline across the Stockholm suburbs.

The 2025 single “Näcken” marked a shift from dystopian urban narratives to Nordic folklore, introducing the second album “About Nordic Folklore” and its focus on mythological beings.

“Maran” and now “Älvdans” continue this direction with material centred on suffocating nocturnal spirits and trance-like siren dances respectively.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)