Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now is the brand new Yann Tiersen single “Arne” (feat. Quinquis). This is the third single from his new album, “Rathlin from a Distance | The Liquid Hour” to be released on 4 April 2025 via Mute.

The new single is named in honour of Norwegian philosopher Arne Næss, the inspirational figure within the environmental movement and founder of the philosophy of Deep Ecology. Described by Tiersen as “a collection of anthems to revolution”, it was “The Liquid Hour” that Tiersen was working on when he understood “that systems had to be dismantled.”

Tiersen explains, “it’s trying to find the ways to wipe out capitalism and all the dark forces that are destroying the world. I want this to be in the headphones of someone as they take action.”

“Arne” follows the release of “Rathlin from a Distance”, and “Ninnog at Sea”.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)