Listen to the brand new single by Stars Crusaders: ‘Army Of Impostors’ – mixed and mastered by Absurd Minds studio wizzard

Out now via SkyQode is “Army Of Impostors”, a brand new single by Stars Crusaders. Mixed and mastered by Nick of Absurd Minds, the title track combines elements of futurepop and EBM with a futuristic sci-fi atmosphere.

In addition, the single features stylistically diverse remixes by Unity One, Esplosioni Controllate, Egoprisme and c0r3 c1ty, as well as a new version of “Convex Vision” from the band’s debut album. “Army Of Impostors” is the first single off the third album entitled “M.A.T.E.R.”, due in 2020.

The single is accompanied with a music video as well.

Tracklist:

Army Of Impostors

Army Of Impostors (Unity One Remix)

Army Of Impostors (Esplosioni Controllate Remix)

Convex Vision (2019 Version)

Army Of Impostors (Egoprisme Version)

Army Of Impostors (c0r3 c1ty Remix)

You can also check it already on Spotify.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.